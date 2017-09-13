Identical twin linebackers in Texas produced identical stats Friday night

X’Zavion and A’Tavion McDonald are 16-year-old identical twins, with similarities so striking that even their own mother sometimes has trouble telling them apart.

The juniors at Arlington (Texas) also play inside linebacker for the football team, with A’Tavion (one minute older than his brother) standing at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and X’Zavion slightly larger at 6-2, 225.

In Friday night’s 37-14 win at Edward S. Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas), each produced a stat line befitting their status in this world – identical.

Each of the twins McDonald made 11 tackles and recorded a sack in the convincing victory, per the Dallas Morning News.

Apparently, it wasn’t too much of a surprise and they have had this happen to them before.

“We compete a lot with each other, so that’s probably the reason,” A’Tavion told the Morning News. “We have goals every week to see who gets more tackles or more sacks. I had two more than him the first game, so we were both aiming to get more this game.”

As for the mix-ups from their mother …

“Yeah my mom kind of gets confused,” X’Zavion told the Morning News. “Our South Grand Prairie game she goes. ‘X’Zavion come on you got this!’ And it was really my brother. I don’t know she gets confused a lot. She can’t tell the difference. But that’s okay.”

X’Zavion added that he thinks the stats will be similar for the entire year, with him playing in his second year on the varsity squad and A’Tavion in his first.

“If he makes a big play I got to say to myself I got to make a big play too and compete or else he is going to talk about it when we get home,” X’Zavion said. “We are always trying to one-up each other.”

And sometimes, like last Friday night, that sibling rivalry leads to twin stat lines.