If Najee Harris does end up at Alabama, his brother won't be pleased about it

Najee Harris appeared to break new recruiting ground by inadvertently confirming he’ll remain loyal to his Alabama commitment via a change of flight plans Thursday. If in fact that it his final college decision, his brother may not be too happy about the decision.

RELATED: No. 1 overall recruit Najee Harris seems headed for Alabama

Less than 24 hours before Harris’ flight request was leaked to 247 Sports, his brother Malachi Harris, Tweeted that he hoped Najee would end up at Michigan, where he “can be a legend.”

Here’s the Tweet in question, which is still live. Sure doesn’t sound like Malachi is backing down:

I want my brother to go to Michigan simple as that. He can be a legend there! https://t.co/E992y3lRuB — Malachi Harris (@Playboikai24) January 3, 2017

In fact, even after Najee Harris reportedly asked to switch from his return flight to Oakland to a flight to Birmingham, Ala., Malachi Harris was still Tweeting his support for Michigan, albeit in more subtle edit form:

That is pretty swaggy 💯 https://t.co/b8dJCvRzHI — Malachi Harris (@Playboikai24) January 6, 2017

Naturally, none of this casts any aspersions on what sure seems to be Harris’ final decision. If anything, it reinforces that Najee Harris is his own man, making a decision he feels is best for him, regardless of what his family encourages him to do. Based on all that has been reported about the Harris clan, it certainly seems they’ll all rally around whichever program Najee eventually chooses.