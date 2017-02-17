Ignacio junior makes 10 three-pointers to tie Colorado state record

Avionne Gomez from Ignacio High tied the Colorado record for three-pointers in game with 10 on Thursday against Mancos.

Gomez finished with 34 points in a 78-31 home victory.

“It was really special,” Gomez told the Durango Herald. “I wanted to have a good game for the seniors so they could remember their senior night forever. I’m excited to be part of that.”

Four other players also have made 10 threes in a game.

“I had no idea about the record until she hit nine,” coach Shane Seibel told the Herald. “I pulled her out, but my assistant (Trae Seibel) said, ‘Hey coach, she’s one away.’ I turned around to ask Avi if she wanted it. The team answered for her, ‘Yes, we want Avi to go get it.’”