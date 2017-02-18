IHSAA adds third class in soccer

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is adding a third class to boys and girls soccer next fall.

Following six years of a two-class system, the IHSAA Executive Committee on Friday approved a motion to add an additional class based on school enrollment. The measure passed by a 17-2 margin.

Last Monday, the IHSAA announced its latest enrollment figures, and later in February the governing body will determine the new classifications for schools for the next three academic years.

According to the IHSAA, a survey of principals, athletic directors and boys and girls soccer head coaches found that more than 72 percent were in favor of an additional class. Boys and girls soccer in Indiana has been in a two-class system since 2011 and was a single-class format from 1994-2011.