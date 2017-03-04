IHSAA boys basketball sectional finals roundup

One of the most anticipated nights on the high school sports calendar is officially here — it’s time for sectional championship games. We’ll have updates and video highlights from eight area games. North Central vs. Lawrence North and Carmel vs. Hamilton Southeastern highlight a loaded slate, but a friendly reminder that this is March. There won’t be a shortage of exciting action. Refresh the page for updates.
Full game coverage:
- Carmel gets revenge for earlier loss to HSE, wins third straight sectional title
- North Central gets by Lawrence North with strong second half
BEN DAVIS 58, RONCALLI 40
Ben Davis won its 18th sectional title, preventing Roncalli from its first sectional title since joining Class 4A in 2012. The Rebels were playing without seniors Christian Stewart (who has missed the second half of the season) and Collin Sonderman.
The Giants (19-5) jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Rebels (17-9) had a better showing in the second quarter, pulling within seven points, but it just wasn’t enough.
“We have five seniors in our locker room, I let them talk at halftime, and we came out strong in the second half,” said Ben Davis coach Mark James.
Senior Joshua Brewer and junior Aaron Henry lead the Giants with 17 points each, combining for three of the Giants six makes from behind the arc.
Senior Kellen Schreiber lead the Rebels with 17 points.
This sectional title marks the 11th sectional title for James. He previously won eight with Franklin Central and two with Covington.
“It’s been six long years to get to my first (at Ben Davis),” James said.
Ben Davis 17 6 13 22 — 58
Roncalli 5 11 5 19 — 40
Ben Davis (19-5) – Harper 1, 4-4, 7; Newsom 3, 2-2, 10; Windham 0, 2-2, 2; Jones 1, 1-3, 3; Brewer 6, 3-4, 17; Turner 0, 2-2, 2; Henry 5, 6-8, 17. Total: 16, 20-25 0-0.
Roncalli (17-9) – Meek 2, 4-6, 8; Kirkhoff 1, 4-4, 7; McGinsie 1, 0-0, 3; Gore 1, 0-0, 3; Hedgewood 1, 0-0, 2; Schreiber 7, 1-1, 17. Total: 13, 9-11.
3-Pointers – Ben Davis 6 (Newsom 2, Brewer 2, Harper 1, Henry 1); Roncalli (Schreiber 2, Kirkhoff 1, McGinsie 1, Gore 1,).
BROWNSBURG 83, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 78
Coming into Saturday night, Brownsburg knew it probably wasn’t favored against a Terre Haute South team looking to repeat as sectional champs.
“A lot of people probably didn’t expect it,” said senior Landon Hall. “No one is expecting us to win, but we just have to keep fighting. We’re not afraid of anything and we’re more than likely the underdog from here on out. I like that.”
A nine-point deficit after the first quarter was quickly erased as the Bulldogs (18-6) outscored the Braves 29-8 in the second quarter. The run proved just enough as the Bulldogs staved off a late run by the Braves (19-8) to advance to next Saturday’s regional.
The Bulldogs didn’t let up in the second half. Hall scored 17 of his team high 29 points in the second half while Cam Alford knocked down 9-of-12 free throw attempts to keep the Braves at bay.
“I don’t think anybody picked us to be sectional champions this year, but the kids did a great job really taking responsibility of their improvements,” said Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch.
Brownsburg 11 29 21 22 — 83
Terre Haute South 20 8 16 33 — 78
Brownsburg (18-6) – Landon Hall 10-17 5-7 29, Cam Alford 4-13 13-17 21, Reis Thomas 7-10 3-4 17, Antrez Baker 4-7 1-3 9, Kyle Wolf 3-7 0-0 6, Malek Edmonds 0-0 1-2 1, Packard Rozzi 0-1 0-0 0, Kris Jackson 0-4 0-1 0. Total: 28-59 23-34 83
Terre Haute South (19-8) – Jaylen Minnett 6-23 5-6 25, De’Avion Washington 7-12 7-10 22, Jesse Brown 5-13 3-4 15, Craig Porter 2-4 0-0 6, Conlee Turner 2-3 0-0 5, Cordell Hanes 1-1 0-0 3, Kenyon Sholty 1-1 0-0 2. Total: 23-57 15-20 78.
3-point goals: Brownsburg 4 (Hall); Terre Haute South 11 (Minnett 11, Porter 2, Brown 2, Turner 1, Hanes 1)
CENTER GROVE 57, FRANKLIN CENTRAL 53
The Trojans won their second sectional championship in 25 years while breaking host Franklin Central’s streak of four consecutive titles.
In the waning seconds with the score tied at 54, Center Grove’s Travis Roehling drove to the rim, got the basket and was fouled, securing the title for the Trojans.
“We knew it was going to be a battle of runs … they weathered the storm, and then it was kind of hit or miss. Up four, down four, up four, down four,” Center Grove coach Zach Hahn said. “In the end, we were able to hold the ball and be strong.”
Center Grove advances to regional action next week. The Trojans will take on New Albany, the defending Class 4A state champions.
Center Grove 14 14 13 16 — 57
Franklin Central 9 19 16 10 — 54
Center Grove (17-7) – McLain 2 3-5 8, Piercefield 6 5-5 20, Roehling 6 4-4 16, Klaasen 1 1-1 3, Jackson-Davis 2 2-4 6, Doyle 2 4.
Franklin Central (11-13) – Howard 1 0-0 2, Hardimon 6 3-3 16, Pedigo 7 8-8 22, Green 1 3, Cerbone 1 3, Huber 3 2-4 8.
3-point goals: Center Grove 4 (McLain 1, Piercefield 3); Franklin Central 3 (Hardimon 1, Green 1, Cerbone 1).
FINAL SCORES:
CLASS 4A
At East Chicago
East Chicago Central 67, Lake Central 62
At Michigan City
Merrillville 71, Crown Point 60
At South Bend Washington
South Bend Adams 53, Plymouth 43
At Elkhart Central
Warsaw 49, Goshen 32
At Carroll
Fort Wayne North 60 Fort Wayne Snider 45
At Fort Wayne Wayne
Homestead 66 ,Muncie Central 58
At Lafayette Jeff
McCutcheon 61, Zionsville 47
At Carmel
Carmel 69, Hamilton Southeastern 57
At New Castle
Connersville 59, New Castle 44
At North Central
North Central 58, Lawrence North 50
At Decatur Central
Ben Davis 58, Roncallli 40
At Plainfield
Brownsburg 83, Terre Haute South 78
At Franklin Central
Center Grove 57, Franklin Central 54
At Bloomington North
Bloomington South 63, Shelbyville 42
At Seymour
New Albany 54, Floyd Central 38
At Evansville North
Castle 89, Evansville Reitz 69
CLASS 3A
At Hammond
Griffith 82, Lighthouse CPA 78
At Rensselaer Central
Twin Lakes 56, Rensselaer Central 51
At Jimtown
Culver Academy 60, South Bend St. Joseph 35
At Maconaquah
West Lafayette 51, Western 37
At Wawasee
Fairfield 59, West Noble 49
At Garrett
New Haven 42, Angola 30
At Bellmont
Fort Wayne Luers 45, Columbia City 35
At Marion
Tipton 46, Hamilton Heights 37
At Greencastle
Tri-West 44, Lebanon 41
At Edgewood
Northview 73, Edgewood 71
At Brebeuf Jesuit
Crispus Attucks 63, Bishop Chatard 45
At Danville
Danville 74, Beech Grove 65
At Greensburg
Greensburg 55, Lawrenceburg 41
At Washington
Pike Central 51, Vincennes Lincoln 34
At Boonville
Evansville Bosse 86, Mount Vernon (Posey) 54
CLASS 2A
At Gary Roosevelt
Gary Roosevelt 67 River Forest 43
At Winamac
Marquette Catholic 71 Delphi 35
At Westview
Central Noble 56 LaVille 50
At Woodlan
Churubusco 65, Eastside 56
At Oak Hill
Southwood 54 Manchester 49
At Fountain Central
Covington 49 Fountain Central 44
At Taylor
Madison-Grant 50 Eastern (Greentown) 34
At Lapel
Franklin 63 Lapel 51
At Hagerstown
Northeastern 53 Union County 41
At Triton Central
Shenandoah 58 Howe 57
At Speedway
Heritage Christian 50 Speedway 38
At South Putnam
Cloverdale 74, Monrovia 61
At South Ripley
Milan vs. South Ripley
At Crawford County
Crawford County 33 Providence 32
At Eastern Greene
South Knox 51 Barr-Reeve 45
At Southridge
Forest Park 44 Mater Dei 43
CLASS A
At Kouts
Gary 21st Century vs. Westville
At Caston
Tri-County 55 South Newton 31
At Triton
Oregon-Davis 42 Triton 31
At Bethany Christian
Lakewood Park 77 Fort Wayne Blackhawk 75
At North Vermillion
North Vermillion 61 Riverton Parke 56
At Tri-Central
Lafayette Central Catholic 59 Clinton Prairie 53
At Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 66 Wes-Del 44
At Blue River
Seton Catholic 62 Union (Modoc) 47
At White River Valley
Shakamak 53 Eminence 36
At University
Tindley 63 Bethesda Christian 41
At Edinburgh
Lutheran 73 Morristown 71
At South Decatur
Hauser 64 Oldenburg Academy 61
At Borden
West Washington 53 Borden 37
At New Washington
Christian Academy vs. New Washington
At North Daviess
Loogootee 39 Shoals 26
At Wood Memorial
Wood Memorial 53 Northeast Dubois 38