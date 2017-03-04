IHSAA boys basketball sectional finals roundup

One of the most anticipated nights on the high school sports calendar is officially here — it’s time for sectional championship games. We’ll have updates and video highlights from eight area games. North Central vs. Lawrence North and Carmel vs. Hamilton Southeastern highlight a loaded slate, but a friendly reminder that this is March. There won’t be a shortage of exciting action. Refresh the page for updates.

Full game coverage:



BEN DAVIS 58, RONCALLI 40



Ben Davis won its 18th sectional title, preventing Roncalli from its first sectional title since joining Class 4A in 2012. The Rebels were playing without seniors Christian Stewart (who has missed the second half of the season) and Collin Sonderman.

The Giants (19-5) jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Rebels (17-9) had a better showing in the second quarter, pulling within seven points, but it just wasn’t enough.

“We have five seniors in our locker room, I let them talk at halftime, and we came out strong in the second half,” said Ben Davis coach Mark James.

Senior Joshua Brewer and junior Aaron Henry lead the Giants with 17 points each, combining for three of the Giants six makes from behind the arc.

Senior Kellen Schreiber lead the Rebels with 17 points.

This sectional title marks the 11th sectional title for James. He previously won eight with Franklin Central and two with Covington.

“It’s been six long years to get to my first (at Ben Davis),” James said.

Ben Davis 17 6 13 22 — 58

Roncalli 5 11 5 19 — 40

Ben Davis (19-5) – Harper 1, 4-4, 7; Newsom 3, 2-2, 10; Windham 0, 2-2, 2; Jones 1, 1-3, 3; Brewer 6, 3-4, 17; Turner 0, 2-2, 2; Henry 5, 6-8, 17. Total: 16, 20-25 0-0.

Roncalli (17-9) – Meek 2, 4-6, 8; Kirkhoff 1, 4-4, 7; McGinsie 1, 0-0, 3; Gore 1, 0-0, 3; Hedgewood 1, 0-0, 2; Schreiber 7, 1-1, 17. Total: 13, 9-11.

3-Pointers – Ben Davis 6 (Newsom 2, Brewer 2, Harper 1, Henry 1); Roncalli (Schreiber 2, Kirkhoff 1, McGinsie 1, Gore 1,).

BROWNSBURG 83, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 78

Coming into Saturday night, Brownsburg knew it probably wasn’t favored against a Terre Haute South team looking to repeat as sectional champs.

“A lot of people probably didn’t expect it,” said senior Landon Hall. “No one is expecting us to win, but we just have to keep fighting. We’re not afraid of anything and we’re more than likely the underdog from here on out. I like that.”

A nine-point deficit after the first quarter was quickly erased as the Bulldogs (18-6) outscored the Braves 29-8 in the second quarter. The run proved just enough as the Bulldogs staved off a late run by the Braves (19-8) to advance to next Saturday’s regional.

The Bulldogs didn’t let up in the second half. Hall scored 17 of his team high 29 points in the second half while Cam Alford knocked down 9-of-12 free throw attempts to keep the Braves at bay.

“I don’t think anybody picked us to be sectional champions this year, but the kids did a great job really taking responsibility of their improvements,” said Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch.

Brownsburg 11 29 21 22 — 83

Terre Haute South 20 8 16 33 — 78

Brownsburg (18-6) – Landon Hall 10-17 5-7 29, Cam Alford 4-13 13-17 21, Reis Thomas 7-10 3-4 17, Antrez Baker 4-7 1-3 9, Kyle Wolf 3-7 0-0 6, Malek Edmonds 0-0 1-2 1, Packard Rozzi 0-1 0-0 0, Kris Jackson 0-4 0-1 0. Total: 28-59 23-34 83

Terre Haute South (19-8) – Jaylen Minnett 6-23 5-6 25, De’Avion Washington 7-12 7-10 22, Jesse Brown 5-13 3-4 15, Craig Porter 2-4 0-0 6, Conlee Turner 2-3 0-0 5, Cordell Hanes 1-1 0-0 3, Kenyon Sholty 1-1 0-0 2. Total: 23-57 15-20 78.

3-point goals: Brownsburg 4 (Hall); Terre Haute South 11 (Minnett 11, Porter 2, Brown 2, Turner 1, Hanes 1)

CENTER GROVE 57, FRANKLIN CENTRAL 53

The Trojans won their second sectional championship in 25 years while breaking host Franklin Central’s streak of four consecutive titles.

In the waning seconds with the score tied at 54, Center Grove’s Travis Roehling drove to the rim, got the basket and was fouled, securing the title for the Trojans.

“We knew it was going to be a battle of runs … they weathered the storm, and then it was kind of hit or miss. Up four, down four, up four, down four,” Center Grove coach Zach Hahn said. “In the end, we were able to hold the ball and be strong.”

Center Grove advances to regional action next week. The Trojans will take on New Albany, the defending Class 4A state champions.

Center Grove 14 14 13 16 — 57

Franklin Central 9 19 16 10 — 54

Center Grove (17-7) – McLain 2 3-5 8, Piercefield 6 5-5 20, Roehling 6 4-4 16, Klaasen 1 1-1 3, Jackson-Davis 2 2-4 6, Doyle 2 4.

Franklin Central (11-13) – Howard 1 0-0 2, Hardimon 6 3-3 16, Pedigo 7 8-8 22, Green 1 3, Cerbone 1 3, Huber 3 2-4 8.

3-point goals: Center Grove 4 (McLain 1, Piercefield 3); Franklin Central 3 (Hardimon 1, Green 1, Cerbone 1).

FINAL SCORES:



CLASS 4A

At East Chicago

East Chicago Central 67, Lake Central 62

At Michigan City

Merrillville 71, Crown Point 60

At South Bend Washington

South Bend Adams 53, Plymouth 43

At Elkhart Central

Warsaw 49, Goshen 32

At Carroll

Fort Wayne North 60 Fort Wayne Snider 45

At Fort Wayne Wayne

Homestead 66 ,Muncie Central 58

At Lafayette Jeff

McCutcheon 61, Zionsville 47

At Carmel

Carmel 69, Hamilton Southeastern 57

At New Castle

Connersville 59, New Castle 44

At North Central

North Central 58, Lawrence North 50

At Decatur Central

Ben Davis 58, Roncallli 40

At Plainfield

Brownsburg 83, Terre Haute South 78

At Franklin Central

Center Grove 57, Franklin Central 54

At Bloomington North

Bloomington South 63, Shelbyville 42

At Seymour

New Albany 54, Floyd Central 38

At Evansville North

Castle 89, Evansville Reitz 69

CLASS 3A



At Hammond

Griffith 82, Lighthouse CPA 78

At Rensselaer Central

Twin Lakes 56, Rensselaer Central 51

At Jimtown

Culver Academy 60, South Bend St. Joseph 35

At Maconaquah

West Lafayette 51, Western 37

At Wawasee

Fairfield 59, West Noble 49

At Garrett

New Haven 42, Angola 30

At Bellmont

Fort Wayne Luers 45, Columbia City 35

At Marion

Tipton 46, Hamilton Heights 37

At Greencastle

Tri-West 44, Lebanon 41

At Edgewood

Northview 73, Edgewood 71

At Brebeuf Jesuit

Crispus Attucks 63, Bishop Chatard 45

At Danville

Danville 74, Beech Grove 65

At Greensburg

Greensburg 55, Lawrenceburg 41

At Washington

Pike Central 51, Vincennes Lincoln 34

At Boonville

Evansville Bosse 86, Mount Vernon (Posey) 54

CLASS 2A



At Gary Roosevelt

Gary Roosevelt 67 River Forest 43

At Winamac

Marquette Catholic 71 Delphi 35

At Westview

Central Noble 56 LaVille 50

At Woodlan

Churubusco 65, Eastside 56

At Oak Hill

Southwood 54 Manchester 49

At Fountain Central

Covington 49 Fountain Central 44

At Taylor

Madison-Grant 50 Eastern (Greentown) 34

At Lapel

Franklin 63 Lapel 51

At Hagerstown

Northeastern 53 Union County 41

At Triton Central

Shenandoah 58 Howe 57

At Speedway

Heritage Christian 50 Speedway 38

At South Putnam

Cloverdale 74, Monrovia 61

At South Ripley

Milan vs. South Ripley

At Crawford County

Crawford County 33 Providence 32

At Eastern Greene

South Knox 51 Barr-Reeve 45

At Southridge

Forest Park 44 Mater Dei 43

CLASS A

At Kouts

Gary 21st Century vs. Westville

At Caston

Tri-County 55 South Newton 31

At Triton

Oregon-Davis 42 Triton 31

At Bethany Christian

Lakewood Park 77 Fort Wayne Blackhawk 75

At North Vermillion

North Vermillion 61 Riverton Parke 56

At Tri-Central

Lafayette Central Catholic 59 Clinton Prairie 53

At Wes-Del

Liberty Christian 66 Wes-Del 44

At Blue River

Seton Catholic 62 Union (Modoc) 47

At White River Valley

Shakamak 53 Eminence 36

At University

Tindley 63 Bethesda Christian 41

At Edinburgh

Lutheran 73 Morristown 71

At South Decatur

Hauser 64 Oldenburg Academy 61

At Borden

West Washington 53 Borden 37

At New Washington

Christian Academy vs. New Washington

At North Daviess

Loogootee 39 Shoals 26

At Wood Memorial

Wood Memorial 53 Northeast Dubois 38