IHSAA boys basketball sectional semifinals roundup

So far, this year’s IHSAA boys basketball tournament hasn’t disappointed. We’ve had plenty of multiple overtime games and even more buzzer-beaters. You know the saying, in 49 states it’s just a game. In Indiana, well, you know.
Tonight, sectional semifinal action resumed across the state.
Full-game coverage:
• Zionsville knocks off No. 3 Logansport, advances to sectional final
Other area games:
(More box scores to come.)
Danville Community 88, Northwest 72
|
Northwest
|
17
|
15
|
15
|
25
|
—
|
72
|
Danville
|
15
|
19
|
24
|
30
|
—
|
88
Northwest — Javon Barnett 0 2-2 2, Wendell Demyers 5 2-2 13, Jason Hall 3 0-0 7, Dontez Lewis 2 3-3 7, Duane Smith 2 1-2 5, Jason Taylor 2 0-0 5, Shawn Thames 13 5-7 31, Dawud Windom 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 13-16 72.
Danville — Alec Burton 11 15-19 37, Zach Callahan 5 11-14 22, Austin Cowart 2 0-3 4, Tanner Gowan 0 0-2 0, Tyler Hartman 1 0-0 2, Connor Jones 4 9-11 19, Dillon Ware 0 1-2 1, Jackson Wynn 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 35-49 88.
3-Point Goals: Northwest 3 (Wendell Demyers 1, Jason Hall 1, Jason Taylor 1), Danville Community 3 (Zach Callahan 1, Connor Jones 1, Jackson Wynn 1).
Ben Davis 67, Decatur Central 60
|
Ben Davis
|
14
|
20
|
15
|
18
|
—
|
67
|
Decatur Central
|
15
|
13
|
16
|
16
|
—
|
60
Ben Davis — Josh Brewer 3 2-3 8, Datrion Harper 5 8-8 20, Aaron Henry 6 0-0 12, Jalen Newsom 4 5-5 19, R. J. Turner 1 5-6 7, Jalen Windham 1 0-0 3.
Decatur Central — Jason Peace 2 0-0 5, Kenny Tracy 5 4-8 17, Tyrone Tracy 7 2-2 16, — Williams 1 0-0 2, Gary Wright 1 5-5 7.
3-Point Goals – Ben Davis (Datrion Harper 2, Jalen Newsom 4, Jalen Windham 1), Decatur Central (Jason Peace 1, Kenny Tracy 3).
Franklin Central 57, Franklin 45
|
Franklin
|
7
|
9
|
11
|
18
|
—
|
45
|
Franklin Central
|
10
|
11
|
13
|
23
|
—
|
57
Franklin — Drew Byerly 2 1-3 5, Tyler Craft 4 0-0 11, Hunter Gross 3 0-0 6, Cory Richards 2 1-2 7, Jacob Rockey 2 1-1 5, Reece Thomson 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 3-6 45.
Franklin Central — Jake Cerbone 2 4-4 9, Adam Green 4 0-2 10, Nick Hall 0 2-2 2, Tucker Hall 0 1-2 1, Mason Hardimon 3 4-4 10, Marquel Harper 1 1-2 3, Jaylon Howard 1 3-4 5, Wilson Huber 3 0-0 6, Grant Pedigo 5 0-0 11. Totals 19 15-20 57.
3-Point Goals – Franklin Community 8 (Tyler Craft 3, Cory Richards 2, Reece Thomson 3), Franklin Central 4 (Jake Cerbone 1, Adam Green 2, Grant Pedigo 1).
Hamilton Southeastern 68, Anderson 47
Royals star player Zach Gunn didn’t play in Friday night’s game in what HSE coach Brian Satterfield called “a coach’s decision. A little something happened on Tuesday night, so we were just playing it safe.” The Royals face Carmel in Saturday night’s sectional final.
|
Anderson
|
13
|
9
|
9
|
16
|
—
|
47
|
Hamilton SE
|
14
|
23
|
12
|
19
|
—
|
68
Anderson — Marquavius Beverly 1 0-0 2, JoMel Boyd 2 1-2 5, Khalil Chamberlain 0 0-2 0, Keaton Davis 2 0-0 5, Brandon Haralson 4 3-4 11, Zakarius Milhouse 3 1-4 7, Ethan Russell 1 0-2 3, Raphael Williams 3 0-0 8, Keyonis Woods 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-14 47.
Hamilton Southeastern — Chaz Birchfield 4 7-7 15, Nick Bowman 2 2-2 6, Jack Davidson 6 2-2 17, Aaron Etherington 3 2-4 8, Jack Habegger 1 2-2 4, Austin Holzum 1 0-0 3, Mabor Majak 1 0-0 2, Connor Rotterman 1 0-0 2, Aaron Shank 1 4-5 6, Noah Smith 1 3-4 5. Totals 21 22-26 68.
3-Point Goals – Anderson 6 (Keaton Davis 1, Ethan Russell 1, Raphael Williams 2, Keyonis Woods 2), Hamilton Southeastern 4 (Jack Davidson 3, Austin Holzum 1).
Lapel 79, Sheridan 29
|
Sheridan
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
—
|
29
|
Lapel
|
17
|
18
|
25
|
19
|
—
|
79
Sheridan — Drake Delph 0 1-2 1, Tommy Glidden 1 3-4 5, Aidan Roaten 2 2-3 7, Tanner Swindle 1 3-7 5, Jack Waitt 2 2-2 6, Cam Weitzel 2 0-1 5. Totals 8 11-19 29.
Lapel — Cole Alexander 3 0-0 6, Caleb Bloom 1 2-2 4, Bryce Carpenter 1 2-2 5, Levi Frazier 2 0-0 4, Josiah Hudson 2 0-0 5, Andrew Hunt 1 2-2 4, Will Jones 1 0-0 2, Austin Lyons 6 3-3 18, JonRoss Richardson 4 1-2 10, Luke Richardson 3 2-2 8, Preston Scott 5 3-4 13. Totals 29 15-17 79.
3-Point Goals – Sheridan 2 (Aidan Roaten 1, Cam Weitzel 1), Lapel 6 (Bryce Carpenter 1, Josiah Hudson 1, Austin Lyons 3, JonRoss Richardson 1).
Boys Basketball
Sectional Schedule
CLASS A
Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)
Friday’s Games
Eminence 62, White River Valley 38
Shakamak 65, Bloomfield 62
Saturday’s Game
Eminence vs. Shakamak, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 58 (At University)
Friday’s Games
Bethesda Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 46
Tindley 80, Indiana Math & Science 58
Saturday’s Game
Bethesda Christian vs. Tindley, 7 p.m.
Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)
Friday’s Games
Morristown 59, Greenwood Christian 50
Lutheran 63 Central Christian 59
Saturday’s Game
Morristown vs. Lutheran , 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)
Friday’s Games
Hauser 75, Waldron 48
Oldenburg Academy 67 South Decatur 31
Saturday’s Game
Hauser vs. Oldeburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Sectional 40 (At Lapel)
Friday’s Games
Lapel 79, Sheridan 29
Frankton 79, Monroe Central 53
Saturday’s Game
Lapel vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)
Friday’s Games
Shenandoah 66, Irvington Prep 38
Howe 101, Knightstown 47
Saturday’s Game
Howe vs. Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 43 (At Speedway)
Friday’s Games
Speedway 65, Broad Ripple 62
Heritage Christian 49 Scecina 46
Saturday’s Game
Speedway vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)
Friday’s Games
Monrovia 45, South Putnam 40
Cloverdale 61, North Putnam 51
Saturday’s Game
Monrovia vs. Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Sectional 24 (At Marion)
Friday’s Games
Tipton 42, Marion 17
Hamilton Heights 51 Delta 33
Saturday’s Game
Tipton vs. Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)
Friday’s Games
Tri-West 63, Crawfordsville 53
Lebanon 55 Western Boone 35
Saturday’s Game
Tri-West vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)
Friday’s Games
Bishop Chatard 51, New Palestine 48
Crispus Attucks 65, Manual 53
Saturday’s Game
Bishop Chatard vs. Crispus Attucks, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 28 (At Danville)
Friday’s Games
Danville 88, Northwest 72
Beech Grove 79, Ritter 60
Saturday’s Game
Danville vs. Beech Grove, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)
Friday’s Games
Zionsville 66, Logansport 57
McCutcheon 78, Kokomo 56
Saturday’s Game
Zionsville vs. McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 8 (At Carmel)
Friday’s Games
Hamilton Southeastern 68, Anderson 47
Carmel 62, Noblesville 44
Saturday’s Game
Hamilton Southeastern vs. Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 9 (At New Castle)
Friday’s Games
Connersville 65, Richmond 47
New Castle 57, Greenfield-Central 32
Saturday’s Game
Connersville vs. New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 10 (At North Central)
Friday’s Games
Lawrence North 70, Tech 57
North Central 81, Cathedral 58
Saturday’s Game
Lawrence North vs. North Central, 7 p.m.
Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)
Friday’s Games
Ben Davis 67, Decatur Central 60
Roncalli 62, Southport 42
Saturday’s Game
Ben Davis vs. Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)
Friday’s Games
Brownsburg 64, Plainfield 54
Mooresvile 69 vs. Terre Haute South 61
Saturday’s Game
Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute South, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)
Friday’s Games
Franklin Central 57, Franklin 45
Center Grove 56, Whiteland 39
Saturday’s Game
Franklin Central vs. Center Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)
Friday’s Games
Shelbyville 53, East Central 38
Bloomington South 75 Bloomington North 60
Saturday’s Game
Shelbyville vs. Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m.