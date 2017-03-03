IHSAA boys basketball sectional semifinals roundup

So far, this year’s IHSAA boys basketball tournament hasn’t disappointed. We’ve had plenty of multiple overtime games and even more buzzer-beaters. You know the saying, in 49 states it’s just a game. In Indiana, well, you know.

Tonight, sectional semifinal action resumed across the state.

Full-game coverage:

• Zionsville knocks off No. 3 Logansport, advances to sectional final

Other area games:

Danville Community 88, Northwest 72

Northwest 17 15 15 25 — 72 Danville 15 19 24 30 — 88

Northwest — Javon Barnett 0 2-2 2, Wendell Demyers 5 2-2 13, Jason Hall 3 0-0 7, Dontez Lewis 2 3-3 7, Duane Smith 2 1-2 5, Jason Taylor 2 0-0 5, Shawn Thames 13 5-7 31, Dawud Windom 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 13-16 72.

Danville — Alec Burton 11 15-19 37, Zach Callahan 5 11-14 22, Austin Cowart 2 0-3 4, Tanner Gowan 0 0-2 0, Tyler Hartman 1 0-0 2, Connor Jones 4 9-11 19, Dillon Ware 0 1-2 1, Jackson Wynn 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 35-49 88.

3-Point Goals: Northwest 3 (Wendell Demyers 1, Jason Hall 1, Jason Taylor 1), Danville Community 3 (Zach Callahan 1, Connor Jones 1, Jackson Wynn 1).

Ben Davis 67, Decatur Central 60

Ben Davis 14 20 15 18 — 67 Decatur Central 15 13 16 16 — 60

Ben Davis — Josh Brewer 3 2-3 8, Datrion Harper 5 8-8 20, Aaron Henry 6 0-0 12, Jalen Newsom 4 5-5 19, R. J. Turner 1 5-6 7, Jalen Windham 1 0-0 3.

Decatur Central — Jason Peace 2 0-0 5, Kenny Tracy 5 4-8 17, Tyrone Tracy 7 2-2 16, — Williams 1 0-0 2, Gary Wright 1 5-5 7.

3-Point Goals – Ben Davis (Datrion Harper 2, Jalen Newsom 4, Jalen Windham 1), Decatur Central (Jason Peace 1, Kenny Tracy 3).

Franklin Central 57, Franklin 45

Franklin 7 9 11 18 — 45 Franklin Central 10 11 13 23 — 57

Franklin — Drew Byerly 2 1-3 5, Tyler Craft 4 0-0 11, Hunter Gross 3 0-0 6, Cory Richards 2 1-2 7, Jacob Rockey 2 1-1 5, Reece Thomson 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 3-6 45.

Franklin Central — Jake Cerbone 2 4-4 9, Adam Green 4 0-2 10, Nick Hall 0 2-2 2, Tucker Hall 0 1-2 1, Mason Hardimon 3 4-4 10, Marquel Harper 1 1-2 3, Jaylon Howard 1 3-4 5, Wilson Huber 3 0-0 6, Grant Pedigo 5 0-0 11. Totals 19 15-20 57.

3-Point Goals – Franklin Community 8 (Tyler Craft 3, Cory Richards 2, Reece Thomson 3), Franklin Central 4 (Jake Cerbone 1, Adam Green 2, Grant Pedigo 1).

Hamilton Southeastern 68, Anderson 47

Royals star player Zach Gunn didn’t play in Friday night’s game in what HSE coach Brian Satterfield called “a coach’s decision. A little something happened on Tuesday night, so we were just playing it safe.” The Royals face Carmel in Saturday night’s sectional final.

Anderson 13 9 9 16 — 47 Hamilton SE 14 23 12 19 — 68

Anderson — Marquavius Beverly 1 0-0 2, JoMel Boyd 2 1-2 5, Khalil Chamberlain 0 0-2 0, Keaton Davis 2 0-0 5, Brandon Haralson 4 3-4 11, Zakarius Milhouse 3 1-4 7, Ethan Russell 1 0-2 3, Raphael Williams 3 0-0 8, Keyonis Woods 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-14 47.

Hamilton Southeastern — Chaz Birchfield 4 7-7 15, Nick Bowman 2 2-2 6, Jack Davidson 6 2-2 17, Aaron Etherington 3 2-4 8, Jack Habegger 1 2-2 4, Austin Holzum 1 0-0 3, Mabor Majak 1 0-0 2, Connor Rotterman 1 0-0 2, Aaron Shank 1 4-5 6, Noah Smith 1 3-4 5. Totals 21 22-26 68.

3-Point Goals – Anderson 6 (Keaton Davis 1, Ethan Russell 1, Raphael Williams 2, Keyonis Woods 2), Hamilton Southeastern 4 (Jack Davidson 3, Austin Holzum 1).

Lapel 79, Sheridan 29

Sheridan 4 7 10 8 — 29 Lapel 17 18 25 19 — 79

Sheridan — Drake Delph 0 1-2 1, Tommy Glidden 1 3-4 5, Aidan Roaten 2 2-3 7, Tanner Swindle 1 3-7 5, Jack Waitt 2 2-2 6, Cam Weitzel 2 0-1 5. Totals 8 11-19 29.

Lapel — Cole Alexander 3 0-0 6, Caleb Bloom 1 2-2 4, Bryce Carpenter 1 2-2 5, Levi Frazier 2 0-0 4, Josiah Hudson 2 0-0 5, Andrew Hunt 1 2-2 4, Will Jones 1 0-0 2, Austin Lyons 6 3-3 18, JonRoss Richardson 4 1-2 10, Luke Richardson 3 2-2 8, Preston Scott 5 3-4 13. Totals 29 15-17 79.

3-Point Goals – Sheridan 2 (Aidan Roaten 1, Cam Weitzel 1), Lapel 6 (Bryce Carpenter 1, Josiah Hudson 1, Austin Lyons 3, JonRoss Richardson 1).

Boys Basketball

Sectional Schedule

CLASS A

Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)

Friday’s Games

Eminence 62, White River Valley 38

Shakamak 65, Bloomfield 62

Saturday’s Game

Eminence vs. Shakamak, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 58 (At University)

Friday’s Games

Bethesda Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 46

Tindley 80, Indiana Math & Science 58

Saturday’s Game

Bethesda Christian vs. Tindley, 7 p.m.

Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)

Friday’s Games

Morristown 59, Greenwood Christian 50

Lutheran 63 Central Christian 59

Saturday’s Game

Morristown vs. Lutheran , 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)

Friday’s Games

Hauser 75, Waldron 48

Oldenburg Academy 67 South Decatur 31

Saturday’s Game

Hauser vs. Oldeburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Friday’s Games

Lapel 79, Sheridan 29

Frankton 79, Monroe Central 53

Saturday’s Game

Lapel vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)

Friday’s Games

Shenandoah 66, Irvington Prep 38

Howe 101, Knightstown 47

Saturday’s Game

Howe vs. Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 43 (At Speedway)

Friday’s Games

Speedway 65, Broad Ripple 62

Heritage Christian 49 Scecina 46

Saturday’s Game

Speedway vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)

Friday’s Games

Monrovia 45, South Putnam 40

Cloverdale 61, North Putnam 51

Saturday’s Game

Monrovia vs. Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Sectional 24 (At Marion)

Friday’s Games

Tipton 42, Marion 17

Hamilton Heights 51 Delta 33

Saturday’s Game

Tipton vs. Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)

Friday’s Games

Tri-West 63, Crawfordsville 53

Lebanon 55 Western Boone 35

Saturday’s Game

Tri-West vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)

Friday’s Games

Bishop Chatard 51, New Palestine 48

Crispus Attucks 65, Manual 53

Saturday’s Game

Bishop Chatard vs. Crispus Attucks, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 28 (At Danville)

Friday’s Games

Danville 88, Northwest 72

Beech Grove 79, Ritter 60

Saturday’s Game

Danville vs. Beech Grove, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)

Friday’s Games

Zionsville 66, Logansport 57

McCutcheon 78, Kokomo 56

Saturday’s Game

Zionsville vs. McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 8 (At Carmel)

Friday’s Games

Hamilton Southeastern 68, Anderson 47

Carmel 62, Noblesville 44

Saturday’s Game

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 9 (At New Castle)

Friday’s Games

Connersville 65, Richmond 47

New Castle 57, Greenfield-Central 32

Saturday’s Game

Connersville vs. New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 10 (At North Central)

Friday’s Games

Lawrence North 70, Tech 57

North Central 81, Cathedral 58

Saturday’s Game

Lawrence North vs. North Central, 7 p.m.

Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)

Friday’s Games

Ben Davis 67, Decatur Central 60

Roncalli 62, Southport 42

Saturday’s Game

Ben Davis vs. Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)

Friday’s Games

Brownsburg 64, Plainfield 54

Mooresvile 69 vs. Terre Haute South 61

Saturday’s Game

Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute South, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)

Friday’s Games

Franklin Central 57, Franklin 45

Center Grove 56, Whiteland 39

Saturday’s Game

Franklin Central vs. Center Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)

Friday’s Games

Shelbyville 53, East Central 38

Bloomington South 75 Bloomington North 60

Saturday’s Game

Shelbyville vs. Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m.