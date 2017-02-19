IHSAA boys basketball state tournament pairings

On Sunday, the IHSAA revealed the draw for this year’s boys basketball state tournament.
Sectional play begins Feb. 28. The state finals are March 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
IndyStar Preps Insider Kyle Neddenriep offers his insights into the bracket.
Here are all the matchups for the entire state.
CLASS A
Sectional 49 (At Kouts)
Last year’s winner: Gary 21st Century
Morgan Township (9-8) vs. 21st Century Gary (11-8)
Kouts (9-9) vs. Westville (14-4)
Lacrosse (3-13) vs. Hammond Science & Technology (0-18)
Washington Township (12-6) vs. Morgan Township/21st Century Gary winner.
Sectional 50 (At Caston)
Last year’s winner: South Newton
Covenant Christian–DeMotte (6-13) vs. Caston (2-18)
Pioneer (13-6) vs. West Central (1-18)
South Newton (14-5) vs. North White (1-15)
Tri-County (18-2) vs. Covenant Christian/Caston winner
Sectional 51 (At Triton)
Last year’s winner: Triton
Culver Community (8-9) vs. North Miami (7-12)
South Bend Career Academy (7-14) vs. Argos (11-8)
Oregon-Davis (15-5) vs. South Central–Union Mills (8-10)
Triton (13-5) vs. Culver Community/North Miami winner
Sectional 52 (At Bethany Christian)
Last year’s winner: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (12-9) vs. Elkhart Christian (10-6)
Lakewood Park Christian (12-6) vs. Bethany Christian (3-13)
Lakeland Christian (7-13) vs. FW Blackhawk Christian/Elkhart Christian winner
Hamilton (1-18) vs. Lakewood Park Christian/Bethany Christian winner
Sectional 53 (At North Vermillion)
Last year’s winner: North Vermillion
Rockville (11-10) vs. Turkey Run (8-10)
Attica (7-10) vs. North Vermillion (3-17)
Riverton Parke (10-10) vs. Rockville/Turkey Run winner
Sectional 54 (At Tri-Central)
Last year’s winner: Lafayette Central Catholic
Clinton Central (7-13) vs. Tri-Central (2-16)
Clinton Prairie (16-3) vs. Frontier (4-14)
Lafayette Central Catholic (13-5) v. Clinton Central/Tri-Central winner
Faith Christian (10-9) vs. Clinton Prairie/Frontier winner
Sectional 55 (At Wes-Del)
Last year’s winner: Liberty Christian
Daleville (4-15) vs. Anderson Prep (1-19)
Southern Wells (9-10) vs. Liberty Christian (8-12)
Wes-Del (14-5) vs. Daleville/Anderson Prep winner
Cowan (5-12) vs. Southern Wells/Liberty Christian winner
Sectional 56 (At Blue River Valley)
Last year’s winner: Seton Catholic
Union-Modoc (4-11) vs. Randolph Southern (4-14)
Tri (6-12) vs. Blue River Valley (8-11)
Union City (3-14) vs. Union/Randolph Southern winner
Seton Catholic (11-10) vs. Tri/Blue River Valley winner
Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)
Last year’s winner: Bloomfield
White River Valley (4-15) vs. North Central-Farmersburg (0-20)
Bloomfield (10-10) vs. Clay City (7-13)
Eminence (6-13) vs. White River Valley/North Central winner
Shakamak (13-7) vs. Bloomfield/Clay City winner
Sectional 58 (At University)
Last year’s winner: Tindley
Bethesda Christian (15-4) vs. International (10-10)
Tindley (13-5) vs. University (10-9)
Indiana Deaf (11-10) vs. Bethesda Christian/International winner
Indiana Math & Science (12-7) vs. Tindley/University winner
Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)
Last year’s winner: Arlington
Morristown (12-8) vs. Edinburgh (5-16)
Arlington (12-5) vs. Central Christian (15-4)
Greenwood Christian vs. Morristown/Edinburgh winner
Lutheran (8-9) vs. Arlington/Central Christian winner
Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)
Last year’s winner: Southwestern
Southwestern-Shelbyville (9-10) vs. Waldron (6-11)
South Decatur (10-10) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (2-18)
Oldenburg Academy (17-2) vs. Rising Sun (3-17)
Hauser (13-8) vs. Southwestern/Waldron winner
Sectional 61 (At Borden)
Last year’s winner: West Washington
Borden (11-8) vs. Medora (2-17)
Orleans (4-16) vs. West Washington (15-5)
Crothersville (6-13) vs. Borden/Medora winner
Trinity Lutheran (5-15) vs. Orleans/West Washington winner
Sectional 62 (At New Washington)
Last year’s winner: Rock Creek
New Washington (14-7) vs. Rock Creek (12-9)
Christian Academy (10-11) vs. Shawe Memorial (1-18)
Lanesville (10-10) vs. New Washington/Rock Creek winner
South Central-Elizabeth (7-13) vs. Christian Academy/Shawe Memorial winner
Sectional 63 (At North Daviess)
Last year’s winner: North Daviess
Vincennes Rivet (5-14) vs. Loogootee (15-6)
Washington Catholic (4-13) vs. Shoals (6-13)
North Daviess (11-9) vs. Vincennes Rivet/Loogootee winner
Sectional 64 (At Wood Memorial)
Last year’s winner: Wood Memorial
Springs Valley (12-8) vs. Wood Memorial (14-5)
Cannelton (2-19) vs. Northeast Dubois (9-10)
Evansville Day (8-11) vs. Springs Valley/Wood Memorial winner
Tecumseh (5-15) vs. Cannelton/Northeast Dubois winner
CLASS 2A
Sectional 33 (At Gary Roosevelt)
Last year’s winner: Hammond Bishop Noll
Gary Roosevelt (11-7) vs. Boone Grove (0-17)
Whiting (7-12) vs. Lake Station (3-15)
Hammond Bishop Noll (8-11) vs. Gary Roosevelt/Boone Grove winner
River Forest (15-3) vs. Whiting/Lake Station winner
Sectional 34 (At Winamac)
Last year’s winner: Marquette Catholic
Hebron (14-5) vs. Delphi (8-11)
Knox (8-11) vs. Winamac (13-6)
North Newton (3-17) vs. Marquette Catholic (12-8)
North Judson (12-8) vs. Hebron/Delphi winner
Sectional 35 (At Westview)
Last year’s winner: Westview
Prairie Heights (1-17) vs. Bremen (7-12)
Fremont (13-5) vs. Westview (12-6)
Whitko (12-7) vs. Central Noble (9-11)
LaVille (13-6) vs. Prairie Heights/Bremen winner
Sectional 36 (At Woodlan)
Last year’s winner: Fort Wayne Canterbury
Churubusco (10-7) vs. South Adams (8-8)
Bluffton (5-13) vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury (6-12)
Adams Central (4-14) vs. Eastside (15-3)
Woodlan (12-7) vs. Churubusco/South Adams winner
Sectional 37 (At Oak Hill)
Last year’s winner: Oak Hill
Cass (13-5) vs. Manchester (6-13)
Wabash (7-11) vs. Oak Hill (16-2)
Northfield (8-10) vs. Southwood (13-4)
Rochester (4-14) vs. Cass/Manchester winner
Sectional 38 (At Fountain Central)
Last year’s winner: Covington
Covington (13-6) vs. South Vermillion (7-12)
Seeger (6-13) vs. Carroll-Flora (5-14)
Rossville (14-6) vs. Covington/South Vermillion winner
Fountain Central (10-11) vs. Seeger/Carroll winner
Sectional 39 (At Taylor)
Last year’s winner: Eastern
Elwood (7-12) vs. Taylor (5-16)
Alexandria Monroe (11-8) vs. Eastbrook (3-15)
Madison-Grant (9-9) vs. Elwood/Taylor winner
Eastern-Greentown (7-13) vs. Alexandria Monroe/Eastbrook winner
Sectional 40 (At Lapel)
Last year’s winner: Lapel
Lapel (13-8) vs. Wapahani (13-4)
Muncie Burris (3-16) vs. Monroe Central (18-2)
Sheridan (9-11) vs. Lapel/Wapahani winner
Frankton (14-6) vs. Muncie Burris/Monroe Central winner
Sectional 41 (At Hagerstown)
Last year’s winner: Northeastern
Union County (8-12) vs. Centerville (9-9)
Winchester (10-9) vs. Hagerstown (14-6)
Cambridge City Lincoln (13-5) vs. Union County/Centerville winner
Northeastern (17-4) vs. Winchester/Hagerstown winner
Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)
Last year’s winner: Howe
Irvington Prep (16-3) vs. Eastern Hancock (11-7)
Triton Central (9-10) vs. Howe (14-7)
Shenandoah (14-4) vs. Irvington Prep/Eastern Hancock winner
Knightstown (1-17) vs. Triton Central/Howe winner
Sectional 43 (At Speedway)
Last year’s winner: Broad Ripple
Speedway (4-14) vs. Shortridge (2-14)
Scecina (13-8) vs. Covenant Christian (8-10)
Broad Ripple (15-3) vs. Speedway/Shortridge winner
Heritage Christian (8-10) vs. Scecina/Covenant Christian winner
Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)
Last year’s winner: Cloverdale
Cascade (12-8) vs. Monrovia (11-8)
Southmont (9-9) vs. Cloverdale (17-6)
South Putnam (5-13) vs. Cascade/Monrovia winner
North Putnam (8-12) vs. Southmont/Cloverdale winner
Sectional 45 (At South Ripley)
Last year’s winner: North Decatur
South Ripley (9-10) vs. Austin (7-12)
Milan (9-9) vs. Switzerland County (11-8)
Southwestern-Hanover (9-9) vs. South Ripley/Austin winner
North Decatur (5-14) vs. Milan/Switzerland County winner
Sectional 46 (At Crawford County)
Last year’s winner: Providence
Henryville (16-4) vs. Providence (16-2)
Eastern-Pekin (3-15) vs. Clarksville (11-8)
Paoli (12-7) vs. Henryville/Providence winner
Crawford County (14-6) vs. Eastern/Clarksville winner
Sectional 47 (At Eastern Greene)
Last year’s winner: Linton-Stockton
Barr-Reeve (19-2) vs. Linton-Stockton (17-4)
Eastern Greene (12-9) vs. South Knox (14-5)
Mitchell (7-10) vs. Barr-Reeve/Linton-Stockton winner
North Knox (5-15) vs. Eastern Greene/South Knox winner
Sectional 48 (At Southridge)
Last year’s winner: South Spencer
North Posey (9-11) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (9-10)
Forest Park (11-9) vs. Perry Central (7-13)
South Spencer (7-12) vs. North Posey/Evansville Mater Dei winner
Tell City (12-8) vs. Forest Park/Perry Central winner
CLASS 3A
Sectional 17 (At Hammond Clark)
Last year’s winner: Griffith
Lighthouse CPA (5-17) vs. Hammond Clark (1-18)
Griffith (16-3) vs. Hammond (12-8)
Kankakee Valley (9-10) vs. Lighthouse/Hammond Clark winner
Hammond Gavit (5-14) vs. Griffith/Hammond winner
Sectional 18 (At Rensselaer Central)
Last year’s winner: Twin Lakes
Wheeler (15-4) vs. Calumet (6-11)
Andrean (14-3) vs. Twin Lakes (18-2)
Rensselaer Central (13-6) vs. Wheeler/Calumet winner
Hanover Central (8-11) vs. Andrean/Twin Lakes winner
Sectional 19 (At Jimtown)
Last year’s winner: Mishawaka Marian
New Prairie (10-10) vs. Mishawaka Marian (10-9)
Glenn (8-12) vs. Jimtown (1-16)
South Bend St. Joseph (5-12) vs. New Prairie/Mishawaka Marian winner
Culver Academies (15-1) vs. Glenn/Jimtown winner
Sectional 20 (At Maconaquah)
Last year’s winner: Northwestern
Northwestern (12-5) vs. West Lafayette (11-8)
Benton Central (6-12) vs. Peru (8-10)
Maconaquah (11-7) vs. Northwestern/West Lafayette winner
Western (1-16) vs. Benton Central/Peru winner
Sectional 21 (At Wawasee)
Last year’s winner: NorthWood
Tippecanoe Valley (8-12) vs. Wawasee (5-13)
NorthWood (17-2) vs. Lakeland (7-12)
West Noble (7-11) vs. Tippecanoe Valley/Wawasee winner
Fairfield (10-8) vs. NorthWood/Lakeland winner
Sectional 22 (At Garrett)
Last year’s winner: Angola
Leo (11-10) vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger (8-9)
Fort Wayne Concordia (2-14) vs. Angola (14-6)
New Haven (14-6) vs. Leo/Bishop Dwenger winner
Garrett (4-14) vs. FW Concordia/Angola winner
Sectional 23 (At Bellmont)
Last year’s winner: Columbia City
Mississinewa (13-5) vs. Heritage (9-7)
Bellmont (3-16) vs. Columbia City (9-12)
Fort Wayne Luers (12-6) vs. Mississinewa/Hertiage winner
Norwell (11-8) vs. Bellmont/Columbia City winner
Sectional 24 (At Marion)
Last year’s winner: Marion
Tipton (11-7) vs. Marion (9-9)
Blackford vs. Hamilton Heights (6-12)
Yorktown (2-14) vs. Tipton/Marion winner
Delta (13-6) vs. Blackford/Hamilton Heights winner
Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)
Last year’s winner: Tri-West
Greencastle (7-12) vs. Crawfordsville (13-6)
Western Boone (5-13) vs. Frankfort (5-14)
Lebanon (11-10) vs. North Montgomery (7-12)
Tri-West (17-3) vs. Greencastle/Crawfordsville winner
Sectional 26 (At Edgewood)
Last year’s winner: Northview
Brown County (3-16) vs. Sullivan (11-9)
West Vigo (15-4) vs. Owen Valley (6-14)
Edgewood (14-8) vs. Brown County/Sullivan winner
Northview (14-7) vs. West Vigo/Owen Valley winner
Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)
Last year’s winner: Brebeuf Jesuit
Marshall (6-8) vs. New Palestine (4-15)
Herron (0-17) vs. Crispus Attucks (14-4)
Manual (13-5) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit (11-6)
Bishop Chatard vs. Marshall/New Palestine winner
Sectional 28 (At Danville)
Last year’s winner: Park Tudor
Danville (14-7) vs. Park Tudor (14-6)
Indian Creek (11-8) vs. Beech Grove (13-6)
Washington (1-15) vs. Cardinal Ritter (11-7)
Northwest (4-13) vs. Danville/Park Tudor winner
Sectional 29 (At Greensburg)
Last year’s winner: Greensburg
South Dearborn (5-14) vs. Madison (5-14)
Franklin County (10-9) vs. Lawrenceburg (15-5)
Batesville (11-8) vs. Rushville (2-18)
Greensburg (12-6) vs. South Dearborn/Madison winner
Sectional 30 (At Salem)
Last year’s winner: Silver Creek
North Harrison (10-9) vs. Browsntown Central (19-0)
Salem (16-2) vs. Scottsburg (5-15)
Silver Creek (11-8) vs. Corydon Central (7-12)
Charlestown (9-9) vs. North Harrison/Brownstown Central winner
Sectional 31 (At Washington)
Last year’s winner: Pike Central
Jasper (13-5) vs. Washington (13-6)
Vincennes Lincoln (6-13) vs. Southridge (4-16)
Pike Central (12-7) vs. Jasper/Washington winner
Princeton (8-11) vs. Vincennes Lincoln/Southridge winner
Sectional 32 (At Boonville)
Last year’s winner: Evansville Bosse
Mt.Vernon-Posey (5-15) vs. Boonville (3-15)
Gibson Southern (12-6) vs. Evansville Bosse (11-7)
Heritage Hills (12-8) vs. Mt. Vernon/Boonville winner
Evansville Memorial (11-7) vs. Gibson Southern/Evansville Bosse winner
CLASS 4A
Sectional 1 (At East Chicago Central)
Last year’s winner: East Chicago Central
Hammond Morton (13-6) vs. Highland (7-13)
Munster (11-9) vs. Gary West Side (5-13)
Lowell (12-7) vs. Lake Central (12-9)
East Chicago Central (10-8) vs. Hammond Morton/Highland winner
Sectional 2 (At Michigan City)
Last year’s winner: Crown Point
Michigan City (17-6) vs. Valparaiso (18-3)
Crown Point (17-3) vs. Hobart (6-13)
Portage (6-14) vs. Chesterton (13-7)
Merrillville (15-6) vs. Michigan City/Valparaiso winner
Sectional 3 (At South Bend Washington)
Last year’s winner: South Bend Riley
South Bend Washington (9-10) vs. Plymouth (11-8)
South Bend Riley (17-0) vs. South Bend Adams (15-4)
LaPorte (15-6) vs. South Bend Clay (5-13)
Mishawaka (7-12) vs. South Bend Washington/Plymouth winner
Sectional 4 (At Elkhart Central)
Last year’s winner: Warsaw
Concord (8-10) vs. Goshen (11-8)
Elkhart Central (16-2) vs. Penn (9-9)
Northridge (9-9) vs. Warsaw (14-7)
Elkhart Memorial vs. Concord/Goshen winner
Sectional 5 (At Carroll)
Last year’s winner: Carroll
Fort Wayne North Side (20-1) vs. DeKalb (6-12)
East Noble (10-9) vs. Carroll-Fort Wayne (10-8)
Fort Wayne Northrop (10-9) vs. FW North Side/DeKalb winner
Fort Wayne Snider (14-5) vs. East Noble/Carroll winner
Sectional 6 (At Fort Wayne Wayne)
Last year’s winner: Homestead
Muncie Central (6-12) vs. Jay County (12-7)
Fort Wayne South Side (5-11) vs. Homestead (16-3)
Huntington North (16-5) vs. Muncie Central/Jay County winner
Fort Wayne Wayne (8-11) vs. FW South Side/Homestead winner
Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)
Last year’s winner: McCutcheon
Harrison (11-9) vs. Zionsville (15-5)
Kokomo (13-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (10-9)
Logansport (21-1) vs. Harrison/Zionsville winner
McCutcheon (18-2) vs. Kokomo/Lafayette Jeff winner
Sectional 8 (At Carmel)
Last year’s winner: Carmel
Hamilton Southeastern (17-4) vs. Fishers (9-11)
Carmel (15-4) vs. Westfield (5-13)
Guerin Catholic (13-8) vs. Noblesville (10-9)
Anderson (4-17) vs. Hamilton Southeastern/Fishers winner
Sectional 9 (At New Castle)
Last year’s winner: Connersville
Mt. Vernon-Fortville (10-8) vs. Connersville (20-1)
Greenfield-Central (10-10) vs. Pendleton Heights (15-5)
Richmond (2-20) vs. Mt. Vernon/Connersville winner
New Castle (14-4) vs. Greenfield-Central/Pendleton Heights winner
Sectional 10 (At North Central)
Last year’s winner: North Central
Warren Central (17-1) vs. Lawrence North (13-7)
Lawrence Central (7-10) vs. North Central (18-3)
Tech (5-12) vs. Warren Central/Lawrence North winner
Cathedral (13-7) vs. Lawrence Central/North Central winner
Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)
Last year’s winner: Southport
Ben Davis (14-5) vs. Pike (15-5)
Perry Meridian (6-11) vs. Roncalli (15-5)
Decatur Central (7-12) vs. Ben Davis/Pike winner
Southport (3-15) vs. Perry Meridian/Roncalli winner
Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)
Last year’s winner: Terre Haute South
Brownsburg (13-5) vs. Terre Haute North (15-6)
Terre Haute South (16-5) vs. Avon (8-11)
Plainfield (13-6) vs. Brownsburg/Terre Haute North winner
Mooresvile (4-13) vs. Terre Haute South/Avon winner
Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)
Last year’s winner: Franklin Central
Franklin Central (10-8) vs. Greenwood (10-10)
Whiteland (12-6) vs. Martinsville (5-11)
Franklin (11-7) vs. Franklin Central/Greenwood winner
Center Grove (11-7) vs. Whiteland/Martinsville winner
Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)
Last year’s winner: Bloomington South
Shelbyville (13-6) vs. Columbus East (8-11)
Bloomington South (16-4) vs. Columbus North (13-7)
East Central (12-8) vs. Shelbyville/Columbus East winner
Bloomington North (11-7) vs. Bloomington South/Columbus North winner
Sectional 15 (At Seymour)
Last year’s winner: New Albany
Jeffersonville (12-8) vs. Seymour (7-11)
New Albany (18-3) vs. Jennings County (13-7)
Floyd Central (15-3) vs. Jeffersonville/Seymour winner
Bedford North Lawrence (8-14) vs. New Albany/Jennings County winner
Sectional 16 (At Evansville North)
Last year’s winner: Evansville Reitz
Evansville North (4-15) vs. Evansville Central (6-12)
Castle (19-2) vs. Evansville North/Evansville Central winner
Evansville Harrison (11-8) vs. Evansville Reitz (10-9)
