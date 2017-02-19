IHSAA boys basketball state tournament pairings

On Sunday, the IHSAA revealed the draw for this year’s boys basketball state tournament.

CLASS A

Sectional 49 (At Kouts)

Last year’s winner: Gary 21st Century

Morgan Township (9-8) vs. 21st Century Gary (11-8)

Kouts (9-9) vs. Westville (14-4)

Lacrosse (3-13) vs. Hammond Science & Technology (0-18)

Washington Township (12-6) vs. Morgan Township/21st Century Gary winner.

Sectional 50 (At Caston)

Last year’s winner: South Newton

Covenant Christian–DeMotte (6-13) vs. Caston (2-18)

Pioneer (13-6) vs. West Central (1-18)

South Newton (14-5) vs. North White (1-15)

Tri-County (18-2) vs. Covenant Christian/Caston winner

Sectional 51 (At Triton)

Last year’s winner: Triton

Culver Community (8-9) vs. North Miami (7-12)

South Bend Career Academy (7-14) vs. Argos (11-8)

Oregon-Davis (15-5) vs. South Central–Union Mills (8-10)

Triton (13-5) vs. Culver Community/North Miami winner

Sectional 52 (At Bethany Christian)

Last year’s winner: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (12-9) vs. Elkhart Christian (10-6)

Lakewood Park Christian (12-6) vs. Bethany Christian (3-13)

Lakeland Christian (7-13) vs. FW Blackhawk Christian/Elkhart Christian winner

Hamilton (1-18) vs. Lakewood Park Christian/Bethany Christian winner

Sectional 53 (At North Vermillion)

Last year’s winner: North Vermillion

Rockville (11-10) vs. Turkey Run (8-10)

Attica (7-10) vs. North Vermillion (3-17)

Riverton Parke (10-10) vs. Rockville/Turkey Run winner

Sectional 54 (At Tri-Central)

Last year’s winner: Lafayette Central Catholic

Clinton Central (7-13) vs. Tri-Central (2-16)

Clinton Prairie (16-3) vs. Frontier (4-14)

Lafayette Central Catholic (13-5) v. Clinton Central/Tri-Central winner

Faith Christian (10-9) vs. Clinton Prairie/Frontier winner

Sectional 55 (At Wes-Del)

Last year’s winner: Liberty Christian

Daleville (4-15) vs. Anderson Prep (1-19)

Southern Wells (9-10) vs. Liberty Christian (8-12)

Wes-Del (14-5) vs. Daleville/Anderson Prep winner

Cowan (5-12) vs. Southern Wells/Liberty Christian winner

Sectional 56 (At Blue River Valley)

Last year’s winner: Seton Catholic

Union-Modoc (4-11) vs. Randolph Southern (4-14)

Tri (6-12) vs. Blue River Valley (8-11)

Union City (3-14) vs. Union/Randolph Southern winner

Seton Catholic (11-10) vs. Tri/Blue River Valley winner

Sectional 57 (At White River Valley)

Last year’s winner: Bloomfield

White River Valley (4-15) vs. North Central-Farmersburg (0-20)

Bloomfield (10-10) vs. Clay City (7-13)

Eminence (6-13) vs. White River Valley/North Central winner

Shakamak (13-7) vs. Bloomfield/Clay City winner

Sectional 58 (At University)

Last year’s winner: Tindley

Bethesda Christian (15-4) vs. International (10-10)

Tindley (13-5) vs. University (10-9)

Indiana Deaf (11-10) vs. Bethesda Christian/International winner

Indiana Math & Science (12-7) vs. Tindley/University winner

Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)

Last year’s winner: Arlington

Morristown (12-8) vs. Edinburgh (5-16)

Arlington (12-5) vs. Central Christian (15-4)

Greenwood Christian vs. Morristown/Edinburgh winner

Lutheran (8-9) vs. Arlington/Central Christian winner

Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)

Last year’s winner: Southwestern

Southwestern-Shelbyville (9-10) vs. Waldron (6-11)

South Decatur (10-10) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (2-18)

Oldenburg Academy (17-2) vs. Rising Sun (3-17)

Hauser (13-8) vs. Southwestern/Waldron winner

Sectional 61 (At Borden)

Last year’s winner: West Washington

Borden (11-8) vs. Medora (2-17)

Orleans (4-16) vs. West Washington (15-5)

Crothersville (6-13) vs. Borden/Medora winner

Trinity Lutheran (5-15) vs. Orleans/West Washington winner

Sectional 62 (At New Washington)

Last year’s winner: Rock Creek

New Washington (14-7) vs. Rock Creek (12-9)

Christian Academy (10-11) vs. Shawe Memorial (1-18)

Lanesville (10-10) vs. New Washington/Rock Creek winner

South Central-Elizabeth (7-13) vs. Christian Academy/Shawe Memorial winner

Sectional 63 (At North Daviess)

Last year’s winner: North Daviess

Vincennes Rivet (5-14) vs. Loogootee (15-6)

Washington Catholic (4-13) vs. Shoals (6-13)

North Daviess (11-9) vs. Vincennes Rivet/Loogootee winner

Sectional 64 (At Wood Memorial)

Last year’s winner: Wood Memorial

Springs Valley (12-8) vs. Wood Memorial (14-5)

Cannelton (2-19) vs. Northeast Dubois (9-10)

Evansville Day (8-11) vs. Springs Valley/Wood Memorial winner

Tecumseh (5-15) vs. Cannelton/Northeast Dubois winner

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33 (At Gary Roosevelt)

Last year’s winner: Hammond Bishop Noll

Gary Roosevelt (11-7) vs. Boone Grove (0-17)

Whiting (7-12) vs. Lake Station (3-15)

Hammond Bishop Noll (8-11) vs. Gary Roosevelt/Boone Grove winner

River Forest (15-3) vs. Whiting/Lake Station winner

Sectional 34 (At Winamac)

Last year’s winner: Marquette Catholic

Hebron (14-5) vs. Delphi (8-11)

Knox (8-11) vs. Winamac (13-6)

North Newton (3-17) vs. Marquette Catholic (12-8)

North Judson (12-8) vs. Hebron/Delphi winner

Sectional 35 (At Westview)

Last year’s winner: Westview

Prairie Heights (1-17) vs. Bremen (7-12)

Fremont (13-5) vs. Westview (12-6)

Whitko (12-7) vs. Central Noble (9-11)

LaVille (13-6) vs. Prairie Heights/Bremen winner

Sectional 36 (At Woodlan)

Last year’s winner: Fort Wayne Canterbury

Churubusco (10-7) vs. South Adams (8-8)

Bluffton (5-13) vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury (6-12)

Adams Central (4-14) vs. Eastside (15-3)

Woodlan (12-7) vs. Churubusco/South Adams winner

Sectional 37 (At Oak Hill)

Last year’s winner: Oak Hill

Cass (13-5) vs. Manchester (6-13)

Wabash (7-11) vs. Oak Hill (16-2)

Northfield (8-10) vs. Southwood (13-4)

Rochester (4-14) vs. Cass/Manchester winner

Sectional 38 (At Fountain Central)

Last year’s winner: Covington

Covington (13-6) vs. South Vermillion (7-12)

Seeger (6-13) vs. Carroll-Flora (5-14)

Rossville (14-6) vs. Covington/South Vermillion winner

Fountain Central (10-11) vs. Seeger/Carroll winner

Sectional 39 (At Taylor)

Last year’s winner: Eastern

Elwood (7-12) vs. Taylor (5-16)

Alexandria Monroe (11-8) vs. Eastbrook (3-15)

Madison-Grant (9-9) vs. Elwood/Taylor winner

Eastern-Greentown (7-13) vs. Alexandria Monroe/Eastbrook winner

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Last year’s winner: Lapel

Lapel (13-8) vs. Wapahani (13-4)

Muncie Burris (3-16) vs. Monroe Central (18-2)

Sheridan (9-11) vs. Lapel/Wapahani winner

Frankton (14-6) vs. Muncie Burris/Monroe Central winner

Sectional 41 (At Hagerstown)

Last year’s winner: Northeastern

Union County (8-12) vs. Centerville (9-9)

Winchester (10-9) vs. Hagerstown (14-6)

Cambridge City Lincoln (13-5) vs. Union County/Centerville winner

Northeastern (17-4) vs. Winchester/Hagerstown winner

Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)

Last year’s winner: Howe

Irvington Prep (16-3) vs. Eastern Hancock (11-7)

Triton Central (9-10) vs. Howe (14-7)

Shenandoah (14-4) vs. Irvington Prep/Eastern Hancock winner

Knightstown (1-17) vs. Triton Central/Howe winner

Sectional 43 (At Speedway)

Last year’s winner: Broad Ripple

Speedway (4-14) vs. Shortridge (2-14)

Scecina (13-8) vs. Covenant Christian (8-10)

Broad Ripple (15-3) vs. Speedway/Shortridge winner

Heritage Christian (8-10) vs. Scecina/Covenant Christian winner

Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)

Last year’s winner: Cloverdale

Cascade (12-8) vs. Monrovia (11-8)

Southmont (9-9) vs. Cloverdale (17-6)

South Putnam (5-13) vs. Cascade/Monrovia winner

North Putnam (8-12) vs. Southmont/Cloverdale winner

Sectional 45 (At South Ripley)

Last year’s winner: North Decatur

South Ripley (9-10) vs. Austin (7-12)

Milan (9-9) vs. Switzerland County (11-8)

Southwestern-Hanover (9-9) vs. South Ripley/Austin winner

North Decatur (5-14) vs. Milan/Switzerland County winner

Sectional 46 (At Crawford County)

Last year’s winner: Providence

Henryville (16-4) vs. Providence (16-2)

Eastern-Pekin (3-15) vs. Clarksville (11-8)

Paoli (12-7) vs. Henryville/Providence winner

Crawford County (14-6) vs. Eastern/Clarksville winner

Sectional 47 (At Eastern Greene)

Last year’s winner: Linton-Stockton

Barr-Reeve (19-2) vs. Linton-Stockton (17-4)

Eastern Greene (12-9) vs. South Knox (14-5)

Mitchell (7-10) vs. Barr-Reeve/Linton-Stockton winner

North Knox (5-15) vs. Eastern Greene/South Knox winner

Sectional 48 (At Southridge)

Last year’s winner: South Spencer

North Posey (9-11) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (9-10)

Forest Park (11-9) vs. Perry Central (7-13)

South Spencer (7-12) vs. North Posey/Evansville Mater Dei winner

Tell City (12-8) vs. Forest Park/Perry Central winner

CLASS 3A

Sectional 17 (At Hammond Clark)

Last year’s winner: Griffith

Lighthouse CPA (5-17) vs. Hammond Clark (1-18)

Griffith (16-3) vs. Hammond (12-8)

Kankakee Valley (9-10) vs. Lighthouse/Hammond Clark winner

Hammond Gavit (5-14) vs. Griffith/Hammond winner

Sectional 18 (At Rensselaer Central)

Last year’s winner: Twin Lakes

Wheeler (15-4) vs. Calumet (6-11)

Andrean (14-3) vs. Twin Lakes (18-2)

Rensselaer Central (13-6) vs. Wheeler/Calumet winner

Hanover Central (8-11) vs. Andrean/Twin Lakes winner

Sectional 19 (At Jimtown)

Last year’s winner: Mishawaka Marian

New Prairie (10-10) vs. Mishawaka Marian (10-9)

Glenn (8-12) vs. Jimtown (1-16)

South Bend St. Joseph (5-12) vs. New Prairie/Mishawaka Marian winner

Culver Academies (15-1) vs. Glenn/Jimtown winner

Sectional 20 (At Maconaquah)

Last year’s winner: Northwestern

Northwestern (12-5) vs. West Lafayette (11-8)

Benton Central (6-12) vs. Peru (8-10)

Maconaquah (11-7) vs. Northwestern/West Lafayette winner

Western (1-16) vs. Benton Central/Peru winner

Sectional 21 (At Wawasee)

Last year’s winner: NorthWood

Tippecanoe Valley (8-12) vs. Wawasee (5-13)

NorthWood (17-2) vs. Lakeland (7-12)

West Noble (7-11) vs. Tippecanoe Valley/Wawasee winner

Fairfield (10-8) vs. NorthWood/Lakeland winner

Sectional 22 (At Garrett)

Last year’s winner: Angola

Leo (11-10) vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger (8-9)

Fort Wayne Concordia (2-14) vs. Angola (14-6)

New Haven (14-6) vs. Leo/Bishop Dwenger winner

Garrett (4-14) vs. FW Concordia/Angola winner

Sectional 23 (At Bellmont)

Last year’s winner: Columbia City

Mississinewa (13-5) vs. Heritage (9-7)

Bellmont (3-16) vs. Columbia City (9-12)

Fort Wayne Luers (12-6) vs. Mississinewa/Hertiage winner

Norwell (11-8) vs. Bellmont/Columbia City winner

Sectional 24 (At Marion)

Last year’s winner: Marion

Tipton (11-7) vs. Marion (9-9)

Blackford vs. Hamilton Heights (6-12)

Yorktown (2-14) vs. Tipton/Marion winner

Delta (13-6) vs. Blackford/Hamilton Heights winner

Sectional 25 (At Greencastle)

Last year’s winner: Tri-West

Greencastle (7-12) vs. Crawfordsville (13-6)

Western Boone (5-13) vs. Frankfort (5-14)

Lebanon (11-10) vs. North Montgomery (7-12)

Tri-West (17-3) vs. Greencastle/Crawfordsville winner

Sectional 26 (At Edgewood)

Last year’s winner: Northview

Brown County (3-16) vs. Sullivan (11-9)

West Vigo (15-4) vs. Owen Valley (6-14)

Edgewood (14-8) vs. Brown County/Sullivan winner

Northview (14-7) vs. West Vigo/Owen Valley winner

Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)

Last year’s winner: Brebeuf Jesuit

Marshall (6-8) vs. New Palestine (4-15)

Herron (0-17) vs. Crispus Attucks (14-4)

Manual (13-5) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit (11-6)

Bishop Chatard vs. Marshall/New Palestine winner

Sectional 28 (At Danville)

Last year’s winner: Park Tudor

Danville (14-7) vs. Park Tudor (14-6)

Indian Creek (11-8) vs. Beech Grove (13-6)

Washington (1-15) vs. Cardinal Ritter (11-7)

Northwest (4-13) vs. Danville/Park Tudor winner

Sectional 29 (At Greensburg)

Last year’s winner: Greensburg

South Dearborn (5-14) vs. Madison (5-14)

Franklin County (10-9) vs. Lawrenceburg (15-5)

Batesville (11-8) vs. Rushville (2-18)

Greensburg (12-6) vs. South Dearborn/Madison winner

Sectional 30 (At Salem)

Last year’s winner: Silver Creek

North Harrison (10-9) vs. Browsntown Central (19-0)

Salem (16-2) vs. Scottsburg (5-15)

Silver Creek (11-8) vs. Corydon Central (7-12)

Charlestown (9-9) vs. North Harrison/Brownstown Central winner

Sectional 31 (At Washington)

Last year’s winner: Pike Central

Jasper (13-5) vs. Washington (13-6)

Vincennes Lincoln (6-13) vs. Southridge (4-16)

Pike Central (12-7) vs. Jasper/Washington winner

Princeton (8-11) vs. Vincennes Lincoln/Southridge winner

Sectional 32 (At Boonville)

Last year’s winner: Evansville Bosse

Mt.Vernon-Posey (5-15) vs. Boonville (3-15)

Gibson Southern (12-6) vs. Evansville Bosse (11-7)

Heritage Hills (12-8) vs. Mt. Vernon/Boonville winner

Evansville Memorial (11-7) vs. Gibson Southern/Evansville Bosse winner

CLASS 4A

Sectional 1 (At East Chicago Central)

Last year’s winner: East Chicago Central

Hammond Morton (13-6) vs. Highland (7-13)

Munster (11-9) vs. Gary West Side (5-13)

Lowell (12-7) vs. Lake Central (12-9)

East Chicago Central (10-8) vs. Hammond Morton/Highland winner

Sectional 2 (At Michigan City)

Last year’s winner: Crown Point

Michigan City (17-6) vs. Valparaiso (18-3)

Crown Point (17-3) vs. Hobart (6-13)

Portage (6-14) vs. Chesterton (13-7)

Merrillville (15-6) vs. Michigan City/Valparaiso winner

Sectional 3 (At South Bend Washington)

Last year’s winner: South Bend Riley

South Bend Washington (9-10) vs. Plymouth (11-8)

South Bend Riley (17-0) vs. South Bend Adams (15-4)

LaPorte (15-6) vs. South Bend Clay (5-13)

Mishawaka (7-12) vs. South Bend Washington/Plymouth winner

Sectional 4 (At Elkhart Central)

Last year’s winner: Warsaw

Concord (8-10) vs. Goshen (11-8)

Elkhart Central (16-2) vs. Penn (9-9)

Northridge (9-9) vs. Warsaw (14-7)

Elkhart Memorial vs. Concord/Goshen winner

Sectional 5 (At Carroll)

Last year’s winner: Carroll

Fort Wayne North Side (20-1) vs. DeKalb (6-12)

East Noble (10-9) vs. Carroll-Fort Wayne (10-8)

Fort Wayne Northrop (10-9) vs. FW North Side/DeKalb winner

Fort Wayne Snider (14-5) vs. East Noble/Carroll winner

Sectional 6 (At Fort Wayne Wayne)

Last year’s winner: Homestead

Muncie Central (6-12) vs. Jay County (12-7)

Fort Wayne South Side (5-11) vs. Homestead (16-3)

Huntington North (16-5) vs. Muncie Central/Jay County winner

Fort Wayne Wayne (8-11) vs. FW South Side/Homestead winner

Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)

Last year’s winner: McCutcheon

Harrison (11-9) vs. Zionsville (15-5)

Kokomo (13-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (10-9)

Logansport (21-1) vs. Harrison/Zionsville winner

McCutcheon (18-2) vs. Kokomo/Lafayette Jeff winner

Sectional 8 (At Carmel)

Last year’s winner: Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern (17-4) vs. Fishers (9-11)

Carmel (15-4) vs. Westfield (5-13)

Guerin Catholic (13-8) vs. Noblesville (10-9)

Anderson (4-17) vs. Hamilton Southeastern/Fishers winner

Sectional 9 (At New Castle)

Last year’s winner: Connersville

Mt. Vernon-Fortville (10-8) vs. Connersville (20-1)

Greenfield-Central (10-10) vs. Pendleton Heights (15-5)

Richmond (2-20) vs. Mt. Vernon/Connersville winner

New Castle (14-4) vs. Greenfield-Central/Pendleton Heights winner

Sectional 10 (At North Central)

Last year’s winner: North Central

Warren Central (17-1) vs. Lawrence North (13-7)

Lawrence Central (7-10) vs. North Central (18-3)

Tech (5-12) vs. Warren Central/Lawrence North winner

Cathedral (13-7) vs. Lawrence Central/North Central winner

Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)

Last year’s winner: Southport

Ben Davis (14-5) vs. Pike (15-5)

Perry Meridian (6-11) vs. Roncalli (15-5)

Decatur Central (7-12) vs. Ben Davis/Pike winner

Southport (3-15) vs. Perry Meridian/Roncalli winner

Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)

Last year’s winner: Terre Haute South

Brownsburg (13-5) vs. Terre Haute North (15-6)

Terre Haute South (16-5) vs. Avon (8-11)

Plainfield (13-6) vs. Brownsburg/Terre Haute North winner

Mooresvile (4-13) vs. Terre Haute South/Avon winner

Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)

Last year’s winner: Franklin Central

Franklin Central (10-8) vs. Greenwood (10-10)

Whiteland (12-6) vs. Martinsville (5-11)

Franklin (11-7) vs. Franklin Central/Greenwood winner

Center Grove (11-7) vs. Whiteland/Martinsville winner

Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)

Last year’s winner: Bloomington South

Shelbyville (13-6) vs. Columbus East (8-11)

Bloomington South (16-4) vs. Columbus North (13-7)

East Central (12-8) vs. Shelbyville/Columbus East winner

Bloomington North (11-7) vs. Bloomington South/Columbus North winner

Sectional 15 (At Seymour)

Last year’s winner: New Albany

Jeffersonville (12-8) vs. Seymour (7-11)

New Albany (18-3) vs. Jennings County (13-7)

Floyd Central (15-3) vs. Jeffersonville/Seymour winner

Bedford North Lawrence (8-14) vs. New Albany/Jennings County winner

Sectional 16 (At Evansville North)

Last year’s winner: Evansville Reitz

Evansville North (4-15) vs. Evansville Central (6-12)

Castle (19-2) vs. Evansville North/Evansville Central winner

Evansville Harrison (11-8) vs. Evansville Reitz (10-9)

