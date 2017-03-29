IHSAA classification changes for next two years

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced new classifications for six team sports – boys basketball, girls basketball, football, boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball – for the next two-year period.

Classifications for baseball and softball will be released by the IHSAA in coming days. In boys and girls soccer, Brebeuf Jesuit and Guerin Catholic have opted to play up in the new Class 3A. Sectional groupings for each sport will be announced in early May following the approval of the IHSAA executive committee.

Here’s a look at some of the major changes:

>>In boys basketball, New Palestine will move up to 4A from 3A. Jasper, Kankakee Valley, Fort Wayne Dwenger and Columbia City are the other schools moving up to 4A in boys basketball. New Castle is a notable program moving from 4A to 3A.

Broad Ripple is moving up from 2A to 3A in boys basketball. Tipton and Andrean are moving from 3A to 2A. Arlington is moving up from Class A to 2A.

>>In girls basketball, South Bend St. Joseph’s, North Harrison and Heritage Christian are moving up to 4A due to the tournament success factor.

>>In football, Westfield is moving up to Class 6A due to its enrollment bump after winning state in 5A. Lafayette Jeff is also moving up to 6A, while LaPorte and New Albany will drop to 5A.

>>Greenfield-Central is moving up from 4A to 5A in football due to enrollment. Roncalli will move up to 5A via the tournament success factor, while Cathedral will drop down to 5A after two years in 6A. New Palestine will remain in 5A in football.

Broad Ripple and Cardinal Ritter are moving up from 2A to 3A in football due to enrollment, while Monrovia is moving up to 3A via the tournament success factor. Western Boone is bumped down from 3A to 2A.

Howe is moving down from 2A to Class A in football.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.