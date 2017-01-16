IHSAA girls basketball draw: 5 things to watch

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

The IHSAA revealed the sectional draw for this year’s girls basketball state tournament Sunday evening. The road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the state finals begins Jan. 31 when sectional play opens. Here is a look at five things that caught the eye following the bracket’s release:

1. Matchup with Wildcats beckons for undefeated Panthers

Class 4A’s Sectional 10 features a pair of top-10 teams that could meet in the sectional semifinals. No. 1 North Central is undefeated and will face host Warren Central in the opening round. The winner of that game gets No. 10 Lawrence North next. North Central beat the Wildcats by 10 in December. Lawrence North is 3-1 against sectional opponents with wins over Tech, Warren Central and Lawrence Central.

Cathedral (12-7) is the only team with a winning record on the other side of the bracket. The Irish will face Tech in the opening round and would advance to face Lawrence Central in the semifinals.

2. Opening round matchup pits future Purdue teammates against each other

In one of the most compelling 4A opening round matchups, Center Grove (13-5) gets a tough test in the opening round of Sectional 13 against host Martinsville (14-4). The Trojans eked out a one-point win over the Artesians in December. Center Grove is undefeated against sectional opponents.

The matchup pits a pair of future Purdue teammates against each other. Center Grove junior Cassidy Hardin and Martinsville junior Kayana Traylor, who have been friends since middle school, will both be Boilermakers in a few years. But for now, they’re forces to be reckoned with on their own teams. Hardin leads the Trojans with 13.6 points per game while Traylor averages nearly 24 points per game for Martinsville — exactly how many she scored against Center Grove earlier this season.

The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Franklin (10-10) and Whiteland (8-11) in the semifinals.

3. Greyhounds face stiff competition in search of sectional repeat

Class 4A No. 3 Carmel is vying to repeat as sectional champions, but will have to knock off another top-10 team to do it. The Greyhounds face Fishers in the opening round of Sectional 8 and would advance to face Anderson. On the other side of the bracket, No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern opens with Westfield and would advance to play Noblesville.

Wins in the semifinal round by Carmel and HSE would set up a rematch of a November meeting that saw the Greyhounds beat the Royals by 10.

4. Heritage Christian looks for five-peat

The Eagles (15-3) will look to win their fifth consecutive sectional. They will face Delta (10-8) in the opening round of Sectional 24 and would advance to face the winner of Marion and Yorktown. The toughest opposition in the sectional for the Eagles is Hamilton Heights (11-6). Heritage Christian, which just won another City tournament title, has played just one sectional opponent this season.

5. 2A state runners-up looking for sectional three-peat

Class 2A No. 9 Covenant Christian (9-7) opened the season with five straight losses but has lost only twice since. The Warriors were the state runners-up a year ago and are looking for their third straight sectional title. They will face Scecina (8-11) in the first round of Sectional 43, who they beat by 31 earlier this month.

The Warriors have played just one game against a sectional foe this season and have the toughest strength of schedule in Class 2A. Of the team’s 20 regular season games, 13 are against 3A or 4A opponents.

No. 6 Cascade (14-4) is looking for its first sectional title since 2007 and second in program history. The host Cadets get a bye in the first round of Sectional 44 and will face the winner of South Putnam (11-8) and Southmont (8-9). The Cadets are 3-0 this season against sectional opponents with wins over Monrovia, South Putnam and Cloverdale. The Cadets, Cloverdale and South Putnam are the only teams with winning records in the sectional.

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter at @MVanTryon.

2017 IHSAA girls basketball tournament draw