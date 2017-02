IHSAA girls basketball semistate schedule

The schedule and sites for Saturday’s IHSAA girls basketball semistate were finalized Sunday.

Five local teams remain in contention after this weekend’s regional action: Pike (4A), Heritage Christian and Danville (3A), Covenant Christian (2A) and Tindley (A).

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

At Crown Point

Class 3A: Heritage Christian (21-6) vs. South Bend St. Joseph (24-2), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Homestead (26-2) vs. Northridge (28-1), 3 p.m.

At Logansport

Class A: Union City (23-4) vs. Marquette Catholic (21-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A: Oak Hill (26-1) vs. Central Noble (27-2), 6 p.m.

At Richmond

Class 2A: Eastern (21-7) vs. Covenant Christian (16-9), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Columbus North (21-7) vs. Pike (23-3), 3 p.m.

At Jeffersonville

Class A: Wood Memorial (26-1) vs. Tindley (21-6), 4 p.m.

Class 3A: North Harrison (26-2) vs. Danville, 6 p.m.

