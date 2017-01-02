ILB Monty Rice flips from LSU to Georgia, continuing Bulldogs' surge

Georgia continued its recruiting surge Monday morning.

Monty Rice from James Clemens (Madison, Ala.) has flipped from LSU to Georgia.

He announced Dec. 12 that he would enroll early at LSU, although he said at that time that he had chosen the Tigers over Georgia and Auburn that morning.

“When I committed to LSU, I was still considering Georgia, and now I have decided that is the school for me,” Rice told Scout. “I just feel Georgia is a safe selection for me.”

He will leave for Athens on Monday and enroll early at Georgia.

Rice is the No. 21 inside linebacker in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 137 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season, according to AL.com.

Rice’s flip follows the addition of Tray Bishop, he No. 4 overall athlete prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed Sunday after he arrived in San Antonio for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Earlier in the day, DeAngelo Gibbs, the No. 10 player overall in the ESPN300, committed to Georgia at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. Gibbs’ commitment means Georgia has pledges from the top three prospects in the state and six of the top eight.

Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN, behind Alabama.

After Rice flipped, coach Kirby Smart posted this tweet:

And the recruits in the class are keeping close watch on who else is coming aboard.

BOOOOOOOOMMMM ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!! — Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) January 2, 2017