Ill. soccer coach fired after using homophobic slur toward ref, remains as teacher

After calling an official a homophobic slur, an Illinois man was fired from both his boys and girls soccer coaching positions while keeping his teaching job.

As the Daily Journal reports, the Kankakee (Ill.) school board on Monday officially fired David Acevedo as a result of a Sept. 25 argument with an official after the boys soccer team’s 6-1 loss at St. Anne (Ill.). Per the Daily Journal, Acevedo tried apologizing to an official after the game for some in-game criticisms. The official declined the apology, however, and reportedly referred to Acevedo with a profane term.

In response, Acevedo called the official a homophobic slur and was held back by his players from further confrontation.

“We acknowledged that the referee was also inappropriate, but we cannot manage other adults. We can only manage the adults in our district,” Superintendent Genevra Walters told the Daily Journal after Acevedo’s initial season-ending suspension. “What the referee did and what our coach did does not reflect the values of our school district.”

Acevedo has taught Spanish and Latin American history for the past six years at Kankakee in addition to coaching both soccer programs.

The boys program is preparing for sectionals after completing its regular season on Monday. The girls program plays in the spring.

Walters added to the Daily Journal that the district will not rule out Acevedo returning to his coaching positions next school year.