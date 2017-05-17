Illinois coach Lance Pacernick fired after investigation into sexual harassment allegations uncovers disturbing evidence

A longtime Illinois boys cross country and girls track and field coach was fired after an investigation into his past sexual harassment allegations uncovered disturbing comments and actions he made toward female students.

According to the Lake County News-Sun, a Chicago Tribune imprint, Waukegan coach Lance Pacernick was accused of slapping the rear end of female student athletes by track and field parents. He also allegedly stared at female athletes in a way that made them uncomfortable and offered up truly unwelcome and inappropriate comments to his student athletes as well.

Here are just a couple of the comments which were reported in the process of the investigation into his case:

“Turn around and let me see what you’re working with,” and, “You’re a beautiful young lady. Your legs look nice in your Spanx.”

Perhaps the most disturbing part about Pacernick’s case was that he was given the reins of the girls track and field in 2014, after a 2012 case in which allegations made against the coach were determined to be unfounded. Now those claims — including that he rubbed a pen in a sexual manner at a female student — could be revisited.

After investigating the new charges against Pacernick, the District 60 school board voted unanimously to fire the coach, who has been on leave since March, when the allegations against him were first reported.