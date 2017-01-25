Illinois coach saves collapsed player for opponent with defibrilator

The assistant baseball coach at Ida Crown Jewish Academy, Steven Greenberg, emerged as a hero when he leapt from the crowd to save a collapsed basketball player from Lutheran North.

As reported by CBS Chicago, Greenberg was watching Ida Crown’s game against Lutheran North in the Ida Crown gym in Skokie, Ill. when a 15-year-old Lutheran North player collapsed as he sat on his team’s bench. Like all coaches at the school, Greenberg is trained in CPR and emergency intervention, and acted quickly to get the school’s defibrillator and use it to shock the student back to life.

“All of our coaches undergo First Aid training, and they undergo safety training and CPR and how to use an AED device,” Ida Crown principal Rabbi Leonard Matanky told CBS Chicago. “It’s something we’ve always followed, and we’re extremely proud it was able to pay off and he saved a life. He’s the hero of the evening, he truly is.”

The teen was quickly transported to a nearby hospital and has reportedly already made a quick recovery. At Ida Crown, Greenberg’s intervention inspired a day of learning the following day about emergency intervention to celebrate the coach’s quick thinking and heroic actions.

“Steve is cherished member of the community and he really stepped forward during a moment of extraordinary stress and concern and saved this young man’s life,” Matanky told CBS Chicago.