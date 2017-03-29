Illinois coaches bemoan variables in tiered pitch count rule

It’s not just Hawaii; coaches in Illinois are struggling to adapt to the state’s new pitch count rules as well.

As reported by the Elgin Courier-News, a subsidiary of the Chicago Tribune, the Illinois High School Association’s new pitch-count rule requires four days off after 76-105 pitches, three for 61-75, two for 46-60 and one at 31-45. That means that coaches have to constantly juggle pitchers’ sliding availabilities and the contrasting counts that emerge between their dugouts and opponents.

RELATED: Pitch count challenge: Hawaii protest shows it’s hard to keep track

“We’re finding inconsistencies already,” Hampshire coach John Sarna told the Courier-News. “After two innings it’s usually the same. But when we come to the fourth and sixth, one side might say 64 pitches and the other 68.”

The new rule also requires coaches to update pitch counts at 8 a.m. each day, which has proven a technological challenge for some when traveling to rural tournaments. Add to that an ever-increasing game backlog after the traditional early season postponements, and teams are under constant threat of losing access to quality pitching … or even pitching with any experience at all.

In fact, one coach told the Courier-News he would be surprised if nearly all his counterparts hadn’t already auditioned their field players on the mound to see if they could provide a boost as an emergency pitcher.

If the rules were guaranteed to safeguard the arms of prep pitchers, the coaches would likely accept them regardless of difficulty. Their true frustration arises with the knowledge that many of their players are still working to an extraordinary pitch count thanks to the influx of travel programs and showcase events which occur between high school games during the season.

“They might go to a summer showcase on Wednesday, throw hard at a bullpen session, then pitch on the weekend with a traveling team,” Elgin coach Dave Foerster told the Courier-News. “The next week they repeat this.”

Repetition is what the rule is trying to avoid, of course. At this point, in Illinois the only thing being repeated more than pitches may be coaching stress.