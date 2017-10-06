Illinois DT commit Calvin Avery celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 6, 2017
Bishop Dunne (Dallas) defensive tackle Calvin Avery received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Avery, a 6-2, 324-pound four-star, is the15th-ranked defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN.
At the moment, he’s the highest ranked player in the Illini class, giving Lovey Smith a difference maker upfront on the defensive side of the ball.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
