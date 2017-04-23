Illinois' top two players earn invitations to Under Armour All-America Game

Luke Ford and Devin O’Rourke — ranked as the top two players in Illinois — earned their invitations to the Under Armour All-America Game after their performances Sunday at the Under Armour All-America Camp Series stop in the Chicago area.

Ford, from Carterville (Ill.), is ranked as the No. 1 player in Illinois and the No. 9 tight end in the nation. He committed to Arkansas in March from among 22 reported offers.

O’Rourke, from Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state and No. 8 strongside defensive end in the nation. He committed to Northwestern in March from among 10 reported offers.