IMG Academy linebacker is Michigan's first 2019 commit

Michigan’s football camp week is already paying off, landing another Georgia player.

Charles Thomas, a 2019 four-star linebacker from Fairburn, Ga., announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday evening. He attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

At 6 feet, 220 pounds, Thomas is ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker in the class by 247Sports and the No. 196 player overall. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 6 inside linebacker. He had visited Clemson recently before coming to Michigan.

He continues Michigan’s incursion into Georgia under Jim Harbaugh. Beginning with Elysee Mbem-Bosse in 2016, then Kurt Taylor and Aubrey Solomon in 2017 and commits Otis Reese, Myles Sims and Christian Turner for the 2018 class, Michigan is making the state a priority.

Though Saturday was only the Michigan Big Man Camp, Thomas was in town.

As the lead commit in the 2019 class, he instantly began tweeting at other top prospects to join him.

He tagged Atlanta defensive end Chris Hinton, the No. 6 overall player in the class, Roswell, Ga. athlete Steele Chambers, and Swannee, Ga. cornerback DJ Turner. He also included IMG running back Noah Cain, the No. 1 running back in the class who was still on his U-M visit Saturday evening, and another, IMG teammate offensive lineman Evan Neal, the No. 4 guard in the class.