IMG Academy dominates Orlando regional of The Opening, lands five finals invites

Twelve invites to The Opening finals were announced Sunday from the Orlando regional, with five going to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) players.

Congrats to the first twelve Orlando invites to #TheOpening Finals. pic.twitter.com/WGXyNSX68y — The Opening (@TheOpening) February 19, 2017

Two defensive players from IMG were chosen, led by five-star defensive end Xavier Thomas, who, according to 247Sports, is the nation’s second-best prospect. Four-star defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles also got an invite.

Offensively, wide receivers Joshua Moore and Brian Hightower made the list, as well as offensive lineman Reuben Unije.

IMG finished last season ranked No. 2 in the Super 25 rankings.