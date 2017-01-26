IMG Academy (Fla.) LB Dylan Moses named Parade Magazine national player of the year

Dylan Moses is already readying himself for his playing career at the University of Alabama, but he’s still being recognized for his play in high school.

The IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) star linebacker will be recognized Feb. 5 as the Parade Magazine national player of the year.

“If you look at recent history, one of the most highly acclaimed early, so to speak, kids that I had ever heard of,” Ascenders head coach Kevin Wright told Bradenton.com. “He’s had all these different accolades and I think that the first impression of Dylan, when you first meet him, is he’s just this quiet, very humble kid to the point where he’s one of those guys who seems a lot older than what he is, just in regards to maturity.”

Moses, who has already enrolled at Alabama, was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA first-team defense last month.