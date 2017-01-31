IMG Academy (Fla.) moves into top 10 of Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) has moved into the top 10 of the latest Super 25 Computer rankings, checking in at No. 8. IMG was 14th last week.

The top three remained unchanged, with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) retaining the top spot, followed by Chino Hills (Calif.) and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

Montverde Academy (Fla.) fell dropped a spot to No. 5, as Nathan Hale moved up to No. 4.

Coming in at No. 6 is unbeaten Champlin Park (Minn.), followed by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), IMG, Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Memphis East starts the second 10, followed by Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), Klein Forest (Houston), Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), and Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

Rounding out the top 20 is Maple Grove (Minn.), The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.), Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian, Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.), and Jonesboro (Ark.).

The final five teams are Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Edmond (Okla.) North, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Newton (Covington, Ga.), and Damien (La Verne, Calif.)