IMG Academy (Fla.) quarterback Artur Sitkowski commits to Miami

Artur Sitkowski relocated from New Jersey to Florida to play his final season of high school football for IMG Academy (Bradenton).

Now he plans to stay quite a bit longer.

Sitkowski, ranked as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the University of Miami on Saturday on Twitter.

Please respect my Decision pic.twitter.com/OhiJqywfGL — Artur Sitkowski (@artursitkowski4) February 26, 2017

Sitkowski took an unofficial visit to Miami on Saturday and decided to commit.

He threw for 1,436 yards and 16 touchdowns last season for Old Bridge (N.J.).

Miami coach Mark Richt tweeted shortly after Sitkowski’s commitment.