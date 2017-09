IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) stayed atop the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 Computer rankings | Expert rankings

The Ascenders defeated No. 9 Miami Central last week.

The top 10 remained mostly the same, with Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) moving up a spot to No. 7 and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) dropping to 8.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) moved up 13 spots to No. 16, while the biggest mover was Archer (Ga.), which jumped 21 spots to No. 25.