IMG Academy (Fla.) takes top spot in Super 25 Computer rankings

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) has moved into the top spot in the Super 25 Computer football rankings after victories over nationally ranked Chandler (Ariz.) and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) in the first two weeks.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) had been No. 1 last week but drops to No. 6 after Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) snapped the Gaels’ 55-game winning streak.

Mater Dei is now ranked No. 2, moving up from No. 4. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) remains No. 3.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is No. 4, followed by Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), which had been No. 7.

After Gorman comes Centennial at No. 7, Utah power Bingham (South Jordan), St. Ignatius (Cleveland) and Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.).

Trinity (Louisville), coming off a come-from-behind victory against Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) is No. 11. St. Xavier (Cincinnati), Saint Louis (Honolulu), Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) and Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) round out the top 15.

Cartersville (Ga.), led by top-ranked quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is No. 16, with Allen (Texas), De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) and Indianapolis powers Warren Central and Ben Davis closing out the top 20.

The final five are Paramus Catholic (N.J.), Mission Viejo (Calif.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), Judson (Converse, Texas) and Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.).