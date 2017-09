BRADENTON, Fla. – Cruel stuff, this delay.

Host IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), the No. 2 team in USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, hadn’t played in 20 days. Then, two plays into its first home game of the season, lightning delayed its showdown against No. 5 Miami Central for one hour, 49 minutes.

Central had also gone a long stretch since playing a game, going inactive since Sept. 8.

Thankfully for the players, coaches and fans, the game resumed at 8:56 p.m.