IMG Academy QB Artur Sitkowski, a Miami commit, benched against Miami Central

BRADENTON, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes recruit Artur Sitkowski was benched in the second quarter on Friday night — sent to the sideline immediately after throwing his second interception.

A 6-4, 215-pound senior, Sitkowski is, by consensus, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the nation. But after completing just 5-of-13 passes for 10 yards, he was replaced by Zack Annexstad.

Sitkowski was picked off by Robert Hicks and Davonta Wilson.

Miami Central, ranked fifth in the nation by USA Today, led No. 2 IMG Academy 9-3 at halftime. IMG trailed 9-0 when Sitkowski was pulled.

Central running back James Cook, the brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, had seven carries for 39 yards and one touchdown at halftime.