IMG Academy stars Trevon Duval, Rellah Boothe honored as school's first McDonald's All Americans

On Sunday when McDonald’s released its boys and girls rosters for this year’s McDonald’s All American Game, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) point guard Trevon Duval and Rellah Boothe, a forward on IMG Academy’s girls’ team, couldn’t help but to gloat just a bit.

Not just because they represent the only school with a player in each of the two games, Duval and Boothe are the first players in the school’s history to make the prestigious game, which tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

“It’s such an honor,” said Boothe, a Texas signee who is ranked No. 3 overall in the ESPN 100. “It’s cool to be a part of history.”

On Tuesday, Duval and Boothe were presented with their game jerseys when the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by their school.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” said Duval, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 100. “Just to be able to have my jersey is great, but then to be able to say we’re the first from the school to ever do it is big too. We’re setting a culture here. We want a lot more players from our school to make this game in the future. It’s special.”

Duval has had the Ascenders, ranked No. 7 in the USA Today Super 25, playing special all season.

Boothe has too, leading the Lady Ascenders to a 16-2 overall record.

“The last few days has been great,” Boothe said. “I never assumed I was making the game so to make it was a surprise for me. I can’t wait to get down there.”

Duval shared those sentiments, and added that, while the rest of the guys may not be as engaged during the girls game, he’ll be watching intently cheering his friend on.

“I’ve got to,” Duval said. “We’re both representing the same family so I’ll be cheering all game for her. We’re both excited about fulfilling our dreams. I probably won’t take my jersey off all week.”

