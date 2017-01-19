IMG Academy vs. Corona Centennial rematch set for Honor Bowl

High School Football America is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

One of the most exciting high school football games in 2016 will feature a sequel as IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) will square off again in the 2017 Honor Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego.

Last year IMG beat the Huskies 50-49 in a back-and-forth offensive masterpiece. The Ascenders won the game by deciding to go for a two-point conversion with 12 seconds to go in the game.

Honor Bowl officials will announce the rest of the weekend schedule at a later date. The Honor Group, a 501c3 non-profit organization that produces the high school football showcase, raises money and awareness for our military veterans.

