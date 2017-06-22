IMG four-star DT TK Chimedza stuns with Georgia Tech commitment

One of the nation’s top defensive line prospects is headed to Atlanta in a decision that easily qualifies as one of the biggest surprises thus far in the 2018 recruiting class.

TK Chimedza, a four-star defensive tackle at national power IMG Academy, committed to Georgia Tech Wednesday, choosing the Yellow Jackets ahead of Florida State, Georgia, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.

Chimedza made it clear in the Twitter announcement of his commitment that returning to his Georgia roots played a key role in his eventual decision.

At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Chimedza already has a Power 5 body, albeit one which can add more muscle and weight on its broad frame. The Georgia native is also well prepped for the academic demands at a school like Georgia Tech because of the life sacrifices he’s made to move to Florida and attend IMG.

“The way I see it is if you decided to come here, then you already knew you were giving up a big part of your social life,” Chimedza told Bleacher Report of his decision to transfer to IMG. “I didn’t come here to talk to girls or see what kind of parties I can go to. I came here to get better and to make sure I make it to the next level and that I will be prepared to play at that next level.”

Now we know he’ll be competing in Atlanta when he reaches that next level.