IMG teammates Xavier Thomas, Taron Vincent lead Bobby Dodd Lineman of the Year watch list

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) teammates Xavier Thomas and Taron Vincent are among the players on the watch list for the 31st annual Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year award.

The award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, goes to the top offensive or defensive lineman in high school football. The organization has a separate award for the top backs.

The honor will be presented at the organization’s annual banquet in late January. Trey Smith of University School (Jackson, Tenn.), who is now at Tennessee, was last year’s winner.

A player does not have to be on the preseason watch list to win the award.

Thomas, a 6-3 defensive end who is ranked No. 2 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings, is a Clemson commit. Vincent, son of former NFL All-Pro Troy Vincent, is a 6-2 defensive tackle who is ranked No. 11 overall. He is an Ohio State commit.

Here is the remainder of the watch list: