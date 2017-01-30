Imhotep Charter (Pa.) leads four new teams in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) broke into the Super 25 boys basketball rankings in a big way, ending a 55-game home winning streak for then-No. 5 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.).

The Panthers are 18-2 and now No. 15 after going 3-0 to win the Montverde Invitational. David Scott had 17 points in a 57-48 defeat of Montverde Academy in the championship. Koby Thomas had 26 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-54 defeat of Windermere Prep (Windermere, Fla.) in the Montverde Invitational and Daron Russell had 24 points in a 70-59 defeat of Rainier Beach (Seattle) in the Montverde Invitational.

The other new teams are led by two teams that knocked off then-No. 11 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.): No. 23 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and No. 24 The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.). Gonzaga went 2-0 for the week to improve to 17-3 as Chris Lykes had 11 points in a 71-41 defeat of Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) and 23 points in a 76-63 defeat of DeMatha.

The Patrick School (Hillside) went 3-0 to improve to 14-3. Nick Richards had 22 points in a 71-47 defeat of Blair (Blairstown). Jordan Walker had 19 points in a 63-56 defeat of DeMatha and Marcus McClary had 13 points in a 71-20 defeat of Elizabeth.

The other new team is No. 25 Edwardsville, Ill. The Tigers went 2-0 to improve to 18-1. They avenged their only loss with a 76-49 defeat of Belleville West (Belleville) as Mark Smith had 23 points and Smith had 32 points in a 59-48 win at Alton.

Four teams dropped out, all with losses to teams that were not ranked: DeMatha, No. 12 Simeon, Chicago; No. 18 Sunrise Christian, Wichita, Kan.; and No. 20 Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore.