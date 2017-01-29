Imhotep Charter (Pa.) snaps Montverde's 55-game home win streak

Montverde Academy (Fla.) saw its 55-game home winning streak end thanks to Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) in the final of the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament.

Imhotep held Montverde scoreless for the first 3:20 of the game to jump out to an early lead and posted a 57-48 victory. Montverde climbed to within four points three times in the fourth quarter but could not get closer.

The game was a matchup of top 10 teams in the Super 25 Computer rankings. Montverde is No. 4 and Imhotep is No. 9.

Montverde’s last home loss was at the 2011 MAIT to Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.) by a 41-40 final. The loss also snapped the Eagles’ run of five consecutive years of winning their own tournament.

Imhotep’s Donte Scott was named the championship game MVP. He finished with 17 points and had eight of his team’s first 12 points of the game.

For Montverde, Marcus Carr had 15 points. R.J. Barrett and Andrew Nembhard each had 14.

It was the Eagles’ third loss of the season and the first not to Memphis East, which topped Montverde in two previous events.