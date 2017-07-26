The Immanuel Quickley Blog: Playing for Coach Cal, facing Zion Williamson and more

John Carroll’s (Bel Air, Md.) Immanuel Quickley is the No. 2 point guard in the ESPN 100 and No. 14 overall recruit. Quickley averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season and drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Patriots win the Baltimore Catholic League championship. Quickley also helped USA’s U17 team win gold in Spain this past summer. That kind of clout has Quickley’s top four at: Maryland, Kentucky, Kansas, and Miami. Now Quickley has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up basketball world, it’s Immanuel and I’m just coming off a couple big tournaments in Egypt and Spartanburg, S.C. so here’s an update.

Well, first, Egypt was great!

Everything about the culture there to just getting to hangout with the best players in the country was a fun experience. Of course everyone knows that Coach (John) Calipari was the coach for the U19 team that I played on and that was a great experience. I know he’s coached a lot of different types of point guards and just to work with him and have him be hands on with me was a lot of fun.

Everyone wants to know if him coaching me was an advantage because he’s one of the coaches that’s recruiting me and I’d have to say it was.

We didn’t talk about recruiting at all, but just spending that time with him and getting to know him better on and off the court was a lot of fun. I think it would’ve been an advantage with anyone who coached that team.

I will say that the other coaches on my list definitely called a lot during that trip. They definitely stayed on the phone a little longer than normal and things like that, but I understand. All part of the game.

The biggest benefit was that I just soaked up the whole experience; just watching the college guys and how they prepared and worked was something that I learned a lot from and something that helped me grow.

The only bad part of the Egypt trip was that we lost.

None of us expected to lose and I think that was kind of our problem. We just came in thinking we were gonna blow everyone out and Canada caught us. I definitely learned a valuable lesson there: Never take any games off and respect every opponent!

When I got back I went to Spartanburg, S.C., for the adidas Finale.

I think the best part of that tournament was playing against Zion (Williamson).

He went for about 28 points and 16 rebounds and I was an assist shy of a triple-double so it was a good show. The atmosphere was crazy and playing against him for the first time I can definitely say that nothing about him is hype; it’s all fact. He’s real!

We thought we held him in check and he still had 28 and 16.

Crazy.

I recently named the dates for my three official visits; I’ll visit Kansas September 1, Miami September 8 and Kentucky September 15. After that I’ll probably make a decision before the high school season starts, but it could be earlier than that. It all depends on how the visits go.

I didn’t set an official to Maryland because I live here and can go there any time that I want.

That doesn’t mean that I’m not really considering them because I am.

Next up for me is Vegas and then I’ll be at adidas Nations. I’m back in school after Labor Day!

The summer is flying by and it’s a bittersweet feeling for this to be my last year on the summer circuit. I love playing during the summer and I know I’ll miss all of this stuff.

I’m ready for the next step, but it’ll be weird not to have to play in the summer anymore after this.

I’m doing a documentary that will come out maybe next year and that’s been pretty cool. We’ve been shooting for a while and the whole process has been cool. It’s gonna be really interesting.

I did see a movie recently called 47 Meters Down and it started off good and then the ending was just terrible! We were all lost with that ending so I can’t say go check it out, but it was something to watch I guess.

OK basketball world that’s a wrap for this blog, but I’ll be back soon to update you guys again.

Take care.

Don’t forget to follow Immanuel Quickley:

Twitter: @IQ_GodSon

Instagram: eman__03