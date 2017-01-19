Incline to play as independent in football

Low numbers and a lack of inexperience will take Incline football out of the 2A and into independent status next season.

The Highlanders forfeited three games last season, at Battle Mountain, and home games versus 2A state runner-up Yerington and 2A state champion Pershing County, because athletic and school officials thought the games were not safe for the Incline players.

At the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Board of Control meeting on Wednesday at the Silver Legacy, the members voted to allow Incline to play football as an independent team for one season in 2017.

Incline coaches hope to build up the feeder programs to the school so the Highlanders can return to the 2A for the 2018-19 season.

Left unresolved was the issue of punishing the Highlanders for how they forfeited the three games. The teams Incline was supposed to play would like the Highlanders to receive some kind of penalty. NIAA executive director Bart Thompson will present some possible penalties to the board when the meeting resumes Thursday morning.

Incline officials said they communicated correctly to all the parties involved in the forfeitures, and to the NIAA.

But some board members said schools cannot decide on their own that they are not going to play certain games.

One member suggested that would lead to all the Las Vegas-area schools forfeiting to Bishop Gorman, which again won the Nevada state playoffs, and the mythical national title last season.

Incline officials, Tom Reymer, athletic director, and Michael Sacci, football coach, said they started the season with 18 players, only two seniors, and ended with 15 players.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to approve a pitch count for baseball, at all levels in the state. Pitchers may throw no more than 140 pitches in any four-day period, starting this season.

Some of the logistics still need to be worked out, but each team will be responsible for counting pitches, in order to preserve young athletes arms.

NIAA assistant director Jay Beesemyer, said the directive is in alignment with the national proposal and that several states have adopted similar measures.

“The federation felt that we needed to protect these and kids and make sure we don’t have kids go out there and throw their arms out by throwing ridiculous number of pitches,” Beesmyer said.

And the board voted to allow Oasis Academy in Fallon to be an associate member of the NIAA for two years.

Oasis is a college preparatory school with 160 students. Officials there expect 200 students by the 2018-19 school year.

Oasis does not have its own facilities and uses a gym and field owned by the city of Fallon and by Churchill County. Officials said a locker room will be added to the gym for the safety of players.

The board also approved a motion to have a ticketing agency handle all playoff ticket sales with the goal of all sales being done via phone, in order to lessen the amount of cash being handled on site.

One item of note up for discussion on Thursday’s agenda is extending the Class 3A football season by one week, in order to allow schools a Hall of Fame game. The season would end one week later than it currently does.