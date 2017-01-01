Incoming QB Tate Martell defends Ohio State after loss

Tate Martell will be on the Ohio State campus next week after he plays in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. And the Buckeyes’ 31-0 loss to Clemson on Saturday night did not deter any of his enthusiasm.

Martell did not lose as a starter during his career at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the three-time Super 25 champion, and was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

I can't wait to be at Ohio State! 🅾️ — Tate Martell (@TheTateMartell) January 1, 2017

After the first shutout of Urban Meyer’s career, the coach said Ohio State will be taking a hard look at its passing game. Ohio State averaged 3.8 yards per passing attempt

“We will become a good passing team,” Meyer said. “We will. Next year.”

Ohio State has as many as 19 starters returning in 2017, it could struggle to get back to national championship contender level without changes. Meyer recognizes that, which is why he promised “a hard look at some things” upon the team’s return to Columbus.

“I think we have a bunch of good players, a bunch of good guys,” Meyer said. “And our anticipation is to get back here next year and take a good swing at it.

“Ohio State is not used to this. I’m not used to this, and we will not get used to this. That’s not going to happen again. So we’ll get things worked out.”

Martell echoed the coach’s thoughts on a quick return.

We will be back next year… I PROMISE! #GoBucks — Tate Martell (@TheTateMartell) January 1, 2017