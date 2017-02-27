Incredible Iowa basketball game ends with 5-point rally in final 3.6 seconds

As far as frantic finishes go, the one authored by Johnston High in Iowa has to take the cake.
Trailing by three in the final five seconds of a game at Ames, Johnston senior Jaden Kephart got the ball off an inbounds play along the sideline, created just enough space and threw up a wild three-point attempt that banked in off the glass to tie the game with just 3.6 seconds remaining.
As noted by Ames Tribune reporter Joe Hoyt, Ames then took a quick timeout to plan a final inbounds play in which it would need to travel the entire length of the court and hoist up a shot in fewer than four seconds. When the Little Cyclones took the court again, everything went wrong. An attempted long-range inbounds play was picked off by Kephart (again!) who launched another desperate shot.
This one wasn’t as on-target, but Kephart had help. Sophomore teammate Peyton Williams crashed the board perfectly, sending home a game-winning bucket (which you can see above) for a stunning 45-43 victory that ended Ames’ season just as it felt it was about to take off.
“In 30 years of coaching, that’s probably the craziest finish I’ve ever been a part of,” Johnston coach Bob Sandquist told Hoyt and the Tribune. “Our kids have been fighters all year, and believing in themselves, so Ii’m not surprised they made a couple of plays there at the end.”