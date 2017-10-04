Ind. football coach suspended indefinitely after crate of water bottles he threw ricocheted, hit player

A day after suspending a head football coach for conduct unbecoming a coach, an Indiana school board has revealed why it made the decision.

Tippecanoe Valley (Akron, Ind.) head football coach Stephen Moriarty has been suspended indefinitely, according to a release by the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation obtained by WNDU. Per the release, Moriarty threw two crates of water bottles during halftime of last Friday night’s game at Rochester (Ind.)

According to the release, one of those crates ended up hitting a student, which forced him to sit out the rest of the game.

Tippy Valley says reason Football coach steve Moriarty has been suspended is he threw 2 crates in locker room & they ricocheted & hit player pic.twitter.com/g9gIMVPsHb — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlowndu) October 4, 2017

According to the release obtained by WNDU, the school’s trustees will decide Thursday evening whether any additional action is warranted.

The school did say the player involved has been cleared to play again. Meanwhile, assistant coach Jeff Shriver will take over for the team until a permanent decision is made.

Tippecanoe Valley (2-5) ended up losing Friday’s game, 28-14.

This is Moriarty’s first season as head coach after he was hired on January 16 of this year.