Blowouts in basketball—specifically girls basketball—happen quite frequently. One went down last night in Indiana.

Tindley (Indianapolis) defeated Metropolitan, 130-11. According to the box score from the Indianapolis Star, it was 40-0 after the first quarter, and 67-4 at halftime.

Despite the massive advantage, Tindley outscored Metropolitan 43-1 in the third quarter.

Kendall Fisher led Tindley with 42 points, and Trinae’ Love had 28. Skye Williams had 21.