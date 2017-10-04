Indiana teen brutally beaten at Lake Station Edison (Ind.) football game

An Indiana teen is recovering in a hospital after he was brutally beaten during his school’s football game.

According to Indiana NBC affiliate WILX, 14-year-old Frankie Coulter was attacked in Lake Station, Ind., by two teens during a fight at the Lake Station Edison football game against River Forest. The attackers are believed to be fellow Edison students.

Coulter was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a concussion, broken ankle and broken nose. The teen was so badly injured that he suffered a seizure at the game, but luckily was helped by the parent of another teen who attended the game because of her own concerns about her son’s vulnerability to the same bullies who allegedly attacked Coulter.

Edison principal Christine Pepa released a statement after the incident insisting that the alleged attackers are being disciplined according to the school’s student handbook and school policy.

Meanwhile, the two teens allegedly involved in the incident have been charged, according to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS. Per the station’s report, a 14-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in bodily injury, and intimidation while a 13-year-old has been charged with battery and intimidation.