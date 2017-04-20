Ind. volleyball coach accused of sending nude photographs to students

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An assistant boys volleyball coach at Lafayette Jefferson High School is accused of sending nude photographs to students, according to police.

Carlee Barmby is under criminal investigation after police received allegations that she sent revealing pictures to male students at the school, Sgt. Scott Galloway said.

Barmby, who also is a substitute paraprofessional for Lafayette School Corp., was no longer employed with the corporation as of Tuesday, Supt. Les Huddle said Wednesday.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing students and gathering evidence from Barmby’s phone and other electronic devices, Galloway said.

She has not been arrested or charged.

