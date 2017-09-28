Indiana commit Charles Campbell receives Army Bowl jersey

University School Of Jackson (Miss.) three-star kicker Charles Campbell received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Campbell, a Indiana commit, is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 8th-best kicker in the country.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.