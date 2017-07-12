Indiana girls basketball coach Michael Lang arrested on domestic battery charge

The longtime girls basketball coach of Trinity Lutheran High School in Indiana has reportedly been handed a Class A domestic battery charge in connection with an incident that unfolded at a Seymour, Ind. home on Sunday.

Per Bloomington and Bedford news talk radio station WBIW, Michael Lang, the 45-year-old head coach of the Trinity Lutheran girls basketball team, was arrested and charged after he reportedly grabbed a shoved a woman at her house.

The woman involved in the altercation rejected any medical treatment, but the charges were formalized after a woman on the site came forward as a witness to the event.

Lang’s future leading the Trinity Lutheran program likely hinges on how his forthcoming trial proceeds, if the school hasn’t already committed to cutting ties with him (there has been no report on such a decision as of yet). If the Cougars do move in a different direction, they’ll be moving away from one of the more successful girls basketball coaches they’ve employed.

According to WBIW and the Seymour Tribune, Lang has a career record of 86-54 across his six seasons with the program, including sectional titles in 2013 and 2014. Naturally, results aren’t a justification for keeping a coach around following a serious charge such as the one levied against Lang, but it does highlight the gap that will be left behind should Lang be fired.