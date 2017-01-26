Indiana girls basketball team hit with multiple penalties over ineligible players

A northwest Indiana basketball team has been cited by the Indiana High School Athletic Association for multiple violations, leading to the reported firing of the school’s athletic director according to NBC 5 Chicago.

The Hammond (Ind.) girls basketball team was hit with several severe violations by the IHSAA on Tuesday, with eight players being ruled ineligible by commissioner Bobby Cox, per the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Cox confirmed to the Times that the sanctions and violation information was sent to Hammond principal Johnny Goodlow on Tuesday. The girls basketball program has also been placed on probation by the state association.

Per the Times, Hammond senior Arenayed Terraza participated in multiple contests while not being enrolled at the school, a violation of Rule 12-1 of the IHSAA bylaws. According to NBC5 Chicago, Terraza attended the “career center” nearby, but was a student at Morton High. Hammond administrators discovered the problem during the application process, prompting a full investigation by IHSAA, which led to the discovery of other violations.

Among them were that Sariah Bolin, a sophomore who in December was listed on the junior varsity roster, and Jeana Jones participated in multiple contests while being academically ineligible, a violation of Rule 18-1.

At the same time, sophomore Jada Hardin, sophomore Ashley Hernandez, senior Victoria Kemp, freshman Breanna Miller and Watian Hutchinson played in several games having not completed a preseason physical examination and consent form. This violates Rule 3-10.

The Wildcats (7-10), coached by Eundee Kyles, must forfeit all games in which these players competed.

Bolin and Jones were declared ineligible immediately, per the Times. Hardin, Hernandez, Kemp, Miller and Hutchinson were also declared ineligible immediately. These students can obtain eligibility by competing the physical examination requirement. Then, they must have five practices in before becoming eligible.

The school’s athletic director, Larry Moore Sr., was let go last week, and replaced with Monte Williams.