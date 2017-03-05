Indiana High School Athletes of the Week (Feb. 20-25)

IndyStar is recognizing the Indiana high school athletes of the week presented by Defenders. Top Hoosier athletes are nominated by their athletic directors and coaches. For more information about our Indiana Sports Awards, contact Matthew VanTryon at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com or Matthew Glenesk at matthew.glenesk@indystar.com. These athletes were chosen for the week ending Feb. 25:

Boys Basketball



Tyler Smith, Northeastern

Smith scored 64 points in two days this past week, netting 22 points against Connersville and 42 the next night against Union City. He finished his high school career with a 28-0 record against Tri-Eastern conference opponents. Smith is averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists on the season.

Girls Basketball



Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial

Maikranz scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Trojans to a Class 2A state title this past week. Maikranz averaged 15 points per game during her senior season.

Boys Swimming



Ethan Krucina, Lowell

Krucina made school history in the state meet this past week. He placed sixth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free. Krucina became the school’s first swimmer to place in the top eight in two events at the state meet.