Indiana High School Athletes of the Week (Jan. 16-21)

IndyStar is recognizing the Indiana high school athletes of the week presented by Defenders. Top Hoosier athletes are nominated by their athletic directors and coaches. For more information about our Indiana Sports Awards, contact Matthew VanTryon at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com or Matthew Glenesk at matthew.glenesk@indystar.com. These athletes were chosen for the week ending Jan. 21.

Wrestling

Breyden Bailey, Cathedral

Bailey helped the Irish to a win over Yorktown last week with a 3-0 decision over Christian Hunt. Bailey, a senior, is ranked second in the state at 132 pounds. He has finished third at state each of the past three years.

Girls basketball

Leigha Brown, DeKalb

Brown came close to a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and eights assists against Fort Wayne Wayne last week. Two days later, she scored 32 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and three steals against Columbia City.

Boys basketball

Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville

Kuhn scored 19 points in the Golden Bears’ 55-54 win over Richmond last Friday. The next night, he posted a double-double in the team’s 60-55 win at Greenfield-Central.

Girls swimming and diving

CamiMcGrady, Crawfordsville

The sophomore finished nine seconds ahead of her nearest competitor in the 200-yard individual medley at the Sagamore Conference championships in part of a four-win day. McGrady also won the 500 free by nearly 13 seconds and and was part of victorious 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams to lead the Athenians to their first conference title since 2010.

Boys swimming and diving

Quincy Rice, McCutcheon

Rice finished first in the 50-yard freestyle at the Athenian Invitational with a finals time of 21.92 seconds and also won the 100-yard butterfly in 52.12 seconds.

Boys bowling

Jeffery Mann, Harrison

Mann led qualifying in the Wabash Valley North sectional with a three-game score of 770. He won the sectional singles with a 246 in the championship match. He led the conference with a 237 average on the season (second-highest in the state.)

Girls bowling

Kennedy Craig, Evansville Harrison

Craig, a sophomore, won her second consecutive sectional title last week with a three-game qualifying score of 610 and a 266 in the championship match.