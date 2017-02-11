Indiana High School Athletes of the Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 4)

IndyStar is recognizing the Indiana high school athletes of the week presented by Defenders. Top Hoosier athletes are nominated by their athletic directors and coaches. For more information about our Indiana Sports Awards, contact Matthew VanTryon at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com or Matthew Glenesk at matthew.glenesk@indystar.com. These athletes were chosen for the week ending Feb. 4.

Boys Basketball



Hunter Weedin, Salem

Weedin led Salem to a pair of wins last week. He scored 17 in a comeback win over Silver Creek on Feb. 2 and scored 24 two days later at Seymour. The junior is averaging a team-high 17 points per game for a Lions team off to a 16-2 start on the season – their best start in program history.

Girls Basketball



Nia Clark, Ben Davis

Clark scored 57 combined points in three sectional games for the Giants, including a team-high 26 in the team’s season-ending 58-55 loss to Pike in the sectional final. The junior averaged 18.6 points and is averaging 12.6 points per game over three varsity seasons.

Girls Swimming/Diving



Lexi Buckley, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Buckley set a sectional record with a score of 438.80 in the finals after finishing fourth in the sectionals last year. She finished 13th at regionals.

Wrestling



Silas Allred, Shenandoah

Allred won the 170-pound weight class at the Richmond regional and improved his season record to 40-0. The freshman is ranked second in the state.

Boys Bowling



Austin Schultz, Portage

Schultz led regional qualifying with a 699 series in South Bend last week. He rolled a 242 in the championship match to win the title. He will bowl at Huntington University next year.

Girls Bowling



Alexis Brunck, Madison

Brunck led qualifying at the Bloomington regional with a 609 series. She won the title with a 171 in the championship match. Her high game is 269 and her high series is 718.

INDIANA SPORTS AWARDS



The Indiana Sports Awards will honor athletes in 38 categories — specific sports as well as well as at-large entries such as Male and Female Athletes of the Year. The event will be theater-style this year at Clowes Memorial Hall and include the announcement of IndyStar Mr. Basketball, presented by the Indiana Pacers, and IndyStar Miss Basketball, presented by the Indiana Fever. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will serve as the keynote speaker.

For ticket info, click here.