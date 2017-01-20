Indiana High School Athletes of the Week (Jan. 9-14)

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font: 10.0px Cambria; font-kerning: none}

Boys Basketball



Desmond Bane was Batman. Billie Webster III was Robin. That’s the way it was for years at Richmond’s Seton Catholic High School, and it worked beautifully.

Bane, an Indiana All-Star last year during his senior season, scored 30 points per game. Webster was next on the team with 13, as the Cardinals won their third sectional in a row.

With Bane now at Texas Christian, this season, Webster is the leading man. But even harder, he had to learn how to play on a team without his best friend.

“Desmond was like a brother to me. We always said blood couldn’t make us closer,” Webster said. “We would spend every day together on and off the court. We were always having fun. I never once felt jealous of him getting the shots or the attention. It was a great balance of friendship and hard work.”

Webster and Bane still talk every day. And time and time again this season, Webster goes back to things Bane has taught him. About basketball and life.

“He carried himself in a way that he knew what he had,” Webster said. “He didn’t do stupid stuff. He had priorities and was focused on the game. Everybody around him saw that. I learned to be focused on winning.”

He also learned how to compete. All summer, Bane and Webster played each other one-on-one. Webster would get beat. Webster would learn. Now, there isn’t a high school player in the state that he’s intimidated by.

“I was able to keep my head,” he said. “A lot of these people, when they’re getting scored on time and time again by D-I athletes, they get frustrated. But it taught me to have self control, keep my head in the game and come right back and get him.”

There were growing pains for Webster this season. Through the team’s first 11 games, he scored more than 20 points just three times. After he scored a season-low 10 in late December, he did some soul-searching.

“I need to contribute more on the offensive end,” he told himself. “I know I have it. I need to be more aggressive. I didn’t try to force shots, but I knew they were looking for a person to get a bucket. I knew I needed to be that guy.”

In six games since then, he’s averaged 32 points per game. Batman numbers.

“I remember Desmond telling me, ‘It’s going to be a lot tougher when you’re the main guy. It may look easy when you’re the sidekick, but you’ll have to adjust,’ Webster said. “It’s helped my basketball IQ a lot and I’ve improved my ball control a lot lately.”

Cardinals coach Josh Jurgens said Webster knows his window to make his mark on the program is small.

“Billie’s done a great job of taking command and knowing this is his team,” Jurgens said. “This is his year. Everyone’s going to look back and know this was Billie’s senior year no matter what we do. He’s taking accountability and putting his name on it.”

Webster only has one offer to play collegiately right now. His coach says he’s a “late bloomer” and says “his best basketball is four or five years ahead of him.” Webster says he’s “flying under the radar.” But he also knows his potential.

“I told Desmond, ‘If a school comes to watch me play, there will be no way that they will walk out of that gym unimpressed. They will always be impressed. No matter what, I’m going to play better than what they think,’” Webster said.

“I’m waiting for my opportunity. Desmond always tells me to trust the process. That’s what I’m doing. I’m waiting for my opportunity, and when it comes I’m not gonna take it for granted.”

Girls Basketball



Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland

Blazek scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against Jennings County Jan. 9 and followed that up with 30 points and 23 rebounds against Beech Grove on Jan. 12. She recently broke the school’s career record with her 696th rebound. A junior, she is averaging 18.3 points and 14.5 rebounds per game this season (second in the state for her class).

Boys Swimming



Drew Shellenberger, Southport

Shellenberger broke a pair of school records in the team’s meet against Perry Meridian last week. He broke the 500 free record with a time of 4 minutes, 48.80 seconds and broke the 100 breast record with a time of 1:01.87. He led the team to its first win over the Falcons in more than 20 years.

Boys Bowling



Cole Bieker, Southridge

Bieker had the best game in the state last week (299) and had a 482 two-game total. His top three-game series scores this season are 703 and 705.

Girls Bowling



Sarah Voiers, Chesterton

Voiers has a season average of 215, the best in the state. Last week, she bowled a 237 and a two-game series of 430. The team has won two tournaments already this month, and she earned all-tournament team honors for both. A senior, she has signed a national letter of intent to bowl for Stephen F. Austin next year. The Lumberjacks are the reigning NCAA bowling champions.

Wrestling



Nathan Walton, Brownsburg

Walton, ranked No. 1 in the state at 182 pounds, earned several wins last weekend for the top-ranked Bulldogs. A junior, he defeated Delta’s Jacob Gray in a 1-0 decision, Mishawaka’s Austin Faulkner in a 5-0 decision, Bloomington South’s Jake Rains by fall in 0:52 and Bellmont’s Michael Metz by fall in 0:53.