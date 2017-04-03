Indiana high school sports polls

Updated state polls for spring high school sports.
BASEBALL
(April 2)
CLASS 4A
1. Carmel (2-0)
2. Lake Central (1-0)
3. Fishers (4-1)
4. Hamilton Southeastern (3-0)
5. Roncalli (1-0)
6. Chesterton (0-0)
7. Fort Wayne Northrop (1-0)
8. Carroll (3-0)
9. Cathedral (1-0)
10. Penn (0-0)
Receiving votes: Andrean, Bedford North Lawrence, Elkhart Memorial, Evansville Central, Hobart, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jeff, Noblesville, Zionsville.
CLASS 3A
1. Northview (1-1)
2. Crawfordsville (4-1)
3. Western (0-0)
4. Jasper (0-0)
5. West Vigo (2-0)
6. Sullivan (2-0)
7. Norwell (0-0)
8. Brebeuf Jesuit (2-3)
9. New Palestine (0-0)
10. Lawrenceburg (3-0)
Receiving votes: Edgewood, New Haven, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Tippecanoe Valley, Whitko.
• MORE: IndyStar preseason baseball Super Team
CLASS 2A
1. Providence (5-0)
2. Lafayette Central Catholic (5-0)
3. South Spencer (4-0)
4. Austin (4-0)
5. Hebron (0-1)
6. Taylor (0-0)
7. Heritage Christian (4-1)
8. Frankton (1-0)
9. Wapahani (1-0)
10. Knightstown (1-0)
Receiving votes: Cass, Forest Park, Cardinal Ritter, Rockville.
CLASS A
1. Lanesville (1-1)
2. South Newton (0-0)
3. FW Blackhawk Christian (1-0)
4. Pioneer (0-0)
5. Daleville (0-0)
6. Borden (0-0)
7. South Central (0-0)
8. North White (0-0)
9. Southwood (0-0)
10. Northfield (1-1)
Receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Caston, Edinburgh, Frontier, Nort Daviess, Northeast Dubois, Tecumseh, Trinity Lutheran, Washington.
SOFTBALL
Not available. Will be updated.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
(March 27)
• MORE: Warren Central aiming for historic season in girls track
1. Warren Central
2. Noblesville
3. Zionsville
4. Carmel
5. Crown Point
6. Pike
7. Fishers
8. Brebeuf Jesuit
9. Fort Wayne Northrop
10. Carroll
11. Hamilton Southeastern
12. Westfield
13. Merrillville
14. Penn
15. Bowman Academy
16. Ben Davis
17. West Lafayette
18. Guerin Catholic
19. Lake Central
20. Bishop Chatard
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
(March 27)
• MORE: Avon has what it takes for first state title
1. Avon
2. Carroll
3. Chesterton
4. Carmel
5. Center Grove
6. Evansville Harrison
7. Warren Central
8. Westfield
9. Portage
10. Jeffersonville
11. Hamilton Southeastern
12. Fort Wayne Snider
13. North Central
14. Fort Wayne Northrop
15. Bloomington North
16. Ben Davis
17. Lake Central
18. Zionsville
19. Merrillville
20. Fishers
