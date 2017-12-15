Indiana middle school basketball game sparks massive brawl

A middle school championship basketball game in Indiana was the scene of a massive brawl Wednesday night, leaving one man temporarily unconscious and a woman claiming she was battered.

Large fight erupts at South Bend championship basketball game https://t.co/pCxrHTCH6N pic.twitter.com/is18Kf0Tr3 — South Bend IN (@SouthBendINrr) December 15, 2017

As reported by the South Bend Tribune, a middle school championship basketball game which was being hosted at South Bend Washington High was the host to a “large fight,” which started inside the school gym and then transitioned outside the school.

By the time police arrived on the scene at 7:30 p.m., one man had been left unconscious but was already revived and refused medical treatment. A woman claimed she had been punched in the face and made an official report of battery.

Yet the district had almost no information about the genesis of the brawl or other descriptions of suspects in the altercation, though further investigation could yield additional information in the days ahead.