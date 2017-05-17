Indiana offers nine Class of 2019 players from same school on same day

If nothing else, this is efficient.

According to a tweet from Kenyatta Watson, a former coach and the father of Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) safety Kenyatta Watson II, nine players in the Class of 2019 from Grayson were offered by the Hoosiers.

The group includes Watson II, Wanya Morris, Ronald Thompkins and Tru Thompson — all Florida State commits — as well as national No. 1 outside linebacker Owen Pappoe, who narrowed his list to 10 this week. Indiana was not among them.

Congrats to these 2019 Grayson HS Players on their latest offer from Indiana University. #True19 pic.twitter.com/9tz7xwjAlc — Coach K Watson (@therealkwat) May 17, 2017

Grayson won the Class AAAAAA state title last season and went 14-1 to finish No. 7 in the Super 25.